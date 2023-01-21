STATE COLLEGE — Before Penn State and Nebraska tipped off for their weekend matchup, the Nittany Lions honored senior guard Seth Lundy for becoming the 39th player in program history to eclipse the career 1,000-points mark. He etched the achievement against Indiana on Jan. 11.
Lundy helped rejuvenate Penn State’s scoring efforts in the second half with a 13-point output during the period to help the Nittany Lions earn a 76-65 win against the Cornhuskers. The win puts Penn State just one shy of tying its win output last season.
“In the second half, he was aggressive,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said of Lundy. “He was really aggressive, and that’s the Seth that we need. That’s the Seth who’s been good for us. He’s been that way, really, this whole season. A couple games here or there, but he’s been consistent.”
Lundy, who finished with 16 points, was part of an improved Penn State (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) shooting effort in the second half in which the Nittany Lions connected on 17 of their 25 (68%) attempts from the floor. Penn State finished 49.1% from the field.
Bucknell transfer Andrew Funk posted a game-high 23 points to tally his sixth 20-point effort this season. Jalen Pickett collected his sixth double-double this season with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
“I thought the crowd today was great, and they definitely keep me going and give us energy,” Funk said. “They turn our 4-0 runs, 6-0 runs into 8-0 or 10-0 runs. It gives me a lot of energy and a lot of confidence.”
Funk opened the afternoon’s scoring with a 3-pointer on the Nittany Lions’ first possession. He drew a foul in the process and made the and-one attempt. Funk’s scoring proficiency carried Penn State's offense through the first half with 16 points behind shooting 4 of 8 from behind the arc.
Nebraska (10-10, 3-6 Big Ten) found itself in a 10-point deficit before Emmanuel Bandoumel’s basket in the paint put Nebraska on an 8-0 run five minutes into the opening half. Bandoumel left the game with 13:25 remaining in the first half after suffering what appeared to be a left leg injury.
Both teams muddled through a first half filled with scoring droughts. The Nittany Lions connected on 10 of their 30 attempts from the floor in the opening period to take a 29-23 lead into halftime. Nebraska, meanwhile, shot 34.8% (8 of 23). The Cornhuskers struggled from the free-throw line, making just five of their 11 first-half free throws and finishing 13 of 24 from the charity stripe.
Penn State’s Dallion Johnson came off the bench in the first the half and assisted scoring efforts with a pair of 3-pointers.
Both teams’ shooting efforts improved in the second half.
The Cornhuskers tied the score at 33 with a 3-point at the 16:45 mark in the second half, but Lundy, Pickett and Myles Dread combined for 10 points to give the Nittany Lions a lead cushioned by seven points. Penn State closed the contest by connecting on five of its final shots from the floor. Camren Wynter punctuated the Nittany Lions’ improved second-half shooting with a layup with six seconds left to play.
The Cornhuskers shot 53.6% from the floor in the second half to finish 45.1%.
Derrick Walker finished with a team-high 20 points for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga scored 13, and Sam Griesel and C.J. Wilcher both added 11 points.
“We did what we had to do to give ourselves a chance on that end,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said of his team’s efforts on offense in the second period. “Defensively, we just couldn’t get enough stops, and that’s a credit to Penn State and putting five shooters out on the floor and taking advantage of it.”
Penn State resumes play on Tuesday at No. 23 Rutgers. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Penn St. 76, Nebraska 65
NEBRASKA (10-10)
Walker 9-14 2-4 20, Bandoumel 1-2 0-0 2, Dawson 1-4 1-4 4, Griesel 3-9 5-6 11, Tominaga 4-9 3-3 13, Wilcher 4-6 0-0 11, Lawrence 1-3 0-5 2, Breidenbach 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 23-51 13-24 65.
PENN ST. (13-6)
Njie 0-1 0-0 0, Funk 8-13 2-2 23, Pickett 6-8 0-1 12, Wynter 3-7 0-0 6, Lundy 5-10 3-4 16, Dread 1-5 2-2 5, Clary 2-4 2-3 6, Dorsey 0-2 2-2 2, Johnson 2-4 0-0 6, Mahaffey 0-1 0-0 0, Henn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 11-14 76.
Halftime: Penn St. 29-23. 3-Point Goals: Nebraska 6-22 (Wilcher 3-5, Tominaga 2-7, Dawson 1-2, Bandoumel 0-1, Breidenbach 0-3, Griesel 0-4), Penn St. 11-30 (Funk 5-10, Lundy 3-7, Johnson 2-3, Dread 1-5, Pickett 0-2, Wynter 0-3). Fouled Out: Mahaffey. Rebounds: Nebraska 31 (Dawson 9), Penn St. 32 (Pickett 13). Assists: Nebraska 14 (Walker 6), Penn St. 12 (Pickett 5). Total Fouls: Nebraska 12, Penn St. 22. A: 11,297 (15,261).