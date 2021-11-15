LEWISBURG — Lone Bucknell senior Andrew Funk’s career-high 32 points kept the Bison in the game, but a bad stretch of turnovers, and missed shots in the final minutes helped send Sunday’s Sojka Pavilion crowd home disappointed.
The University of Pennsylvania broke a 60-all tie with 3:46 to take the lead for good en route to a 73-68 victory.
The Bison returned home from a loss at North Carolina State, a game in which they led all but the final seconds of the first half before losing by 17. Penn opened with road losses at No. 20 Florida State and George Mason.
Funk came out on fire to lead an 8-0 run to open the second half against Penn. He hit a 3-pointer off a fastbreak to give the Bison (0-2) the lead at 35-34, then fed forward Jake van der Heijden for a deuce, before finishing the run with another trey, assisted by Xander Rice.
“The biggest thing was the other guys were feeding me, and every time they threw it into (center) Andre Screen in the post or (forward) Malachi Rhodes and (the Quakers) were coming down hard on them. They were getting the ball out to me and setting screens, and Elvin (Edmonds) IV also was doing a good job of getting the ball out to me.”
He added, “When the offense is going through me, I feel confident with it and my teammates were doing a good job of letting me go, which was huge.”
But after Rice’s driving layup tied it at 60, the shots stopped falling for the Bison, who committed several turnovers which led to Penn baskets.
Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said, “Our guys played hard, and they were flying around, and I think that’s why some of those shots didn’t go in that normally would go in.”
But Davis also said the game was not lost in those final minutes. He said if they would have eliminated some mistakes throughout the game, they might have been up by four or six points rather than being tied.
He added that when Funk got the hot hand, it would take a fool not to go with him.
“He had it going tonight,” Davis said of the 6-foot-5 Funk.
But he said the Bison should have made some adjustments later to get him the ball, but he added, “You have to give (the Quakers) a lot of credit for making more plays.”
Funk said, “One of big the things we’re going to need to do is learn to win together. We played them neck-and-neck until the last four minutes, and that’s where you win or lose a lot of games.”
Despite the costly late turnovers and missed shots, Funk said, “It’s something we’ll learn from, and I think we have a real exciting group that has a lot of things to build on.”
While the Quakers (1-2) had a balanced attack with three players scoring in double figures, led by sophomore guard Jordan Dingle’s 24, freshman guard Elvin Edmonds IV was the only other Bison in double figures, with 10.
Funk agreed that inexperience was one of the factors that led to the unfortunate ending for the Bison, especially with the Quakers having a senior and three juniors in the starting lineup.
But he added that there is a lot to get excited about with the young Bison team.
“Elvin was stepping up and hitting some big shots and (freshman forward) Ian (Motta) was really getting after it,” Funk said.
Bison fans also got their first look at the program’s first-ever 7-foot player as Screen started and played 27 minutes. Screen grabbed nine rebounds and scored four points. He also blocked two shots and altered a few others.
Funk said, “I think he has grown so much from his freshman to his junior year, especially physically. I thought he did a great job today. They were double-teaming him, and he did a great job of kicking it out and not being selfish.”