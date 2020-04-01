Future bright for River Hawks men's basketball

Even though Susquehanna’s frenetically-paced basketball season came to a close some three weeks ago, coach Frank Marcinek and his tight-knit collection of River Hawks have plenty of reasons to feel upbeat as they move toward the 2020-21 season.
While a 77-73 loss to ninth-ranked Wittenberg in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament ended a rousing eight-game win streak that featured SU’s first Landmark Conference hoops crown, more neat stuff may be one transition finish away.
Returning nine of the top 11 players from a deep, versatile rotation that flourished once the River Hawks (21-8, 11-3 in Landmark play) cranked up a stifling full-court press predicated on wearing out adversaries is just one of those many reasons that fuel collective optimism.
Three of the River Hawks’ regulars — Danny Frauenheim, Lukas Yurasits and Matt LaCorte — were named to the Landmark Conference’s all-league team after SU shared the regular-season crown with Drew, gained the top seed to the league playoffs after sweeping Drew and claimed the postseason title with a convincing 86-69 win over preseason favorite Scranton.
Bryce Butler is SU’s other returning starter, while players such as Jay Martin, Mike Kempski, Wes Simons, Quincy Haughton and Howie Rankine are among those that hopped off a lengthy yet productive bench and expected to return to the SU locker room.
Big man Zach Knecht was SU’s lone senior starter and the River Hawks’ top rebounder, although guard Jordan Harnum was part of Marcinek’s remarkably deep rotation. John Long is the other departing senior.
Plus, the River Hawks are anticipating the return of Dominic Dunn. Dunn was an all-league performer as a freshman, but his sophomore season was limited to eight games by a balky back that eventually required season-ending surgery to correct.
“We finished on a very good note … and we lost to a very good team on their home court,” said Marcinek, whose SU squad opened NCAA play by defeating Benedictine (Ill.) 64-59. “We played against some very good teams and we proved we belonged (in the NCAA Tournament). It wasn’t like we were in the tournament and didn’t belong.
“That experience instilled more confidence and optimism moving forward,” continued Marcinek, who was tagged Landmark Conference coach of the year after improving his 31-year record at SU to 454-338. “We should have high expectations. There’s no reason to get away from the way we played. It’s kind of become our trademark. It fits us.
“When you bring back your best player from two years ago and add him to this mix, it certainly gives you a lot of reasons (for optimism), a lot to look forward to and a lot to think about. … We certainly have a good starting point.”
Especially since six of the 12 players named all-league will depart.
“We would love to just keep this thing rolling, man. I think we work harder than anybody, I think it showed and I don’t see that stopping any time soon,” said the Butler, who averaged 9.0 points per game while spearheading an SU defensive group that averaged 10-plus steals per contest while forcing 20 turnovers an outing.
“Optimism in the program is really high. There’s nothing but good feelings about what we have accomplished and what we can accomplish in the future.”
Marcinek took it another step or two further.
“This is the greatest group of kids you could possibly coach,” lauded Marcinek, whose nationally ranked 2016-17 River Hawks reached the Sweet Sixteen behind All-American Steven Weidlich, Ryan Traub, Tyler Hoagland, Knecht and several others.
“I could coach for another 50 years and I don’t know if I’ll coach guys that are as unselfish.
“We will need to replace Zach’s contributions, but we return an awful lot,” Marcinek said. “I’ve never returned this much quality talent that’s had this much success.