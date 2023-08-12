The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Joey Gallo had two homers among his four hits and drove in four runs, Pablo López struck out seven in six shutout innings, and the Minnesota Twins snapped a four-game losing streak with an 8-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.
“It was crucial,” López said. “We definitely needed it as a team. Very important to show up today.”
Carlos Correa and Matt Wallner also went deep for AL Central-leading Minnesota. Gallo also singled twice and walked.
Trea Turner had three hits for defending NL champion Philadelphia, which entered the night holding the league’s top wild-card spot.
Bryce Harper returned to the lineup for Philadelphia after sitting out the Phillies’ 13-2 win Friday night with mid-back spasms. The two-time NL MVP doubled.
Lopez (8-6) set a career high for strikeouts in a season when he fanned Harper to end the first.
“Everything he did impressed me,” Twins’ manager Rocco Baldelli said.
The right-hander now has fanned 180 batters this season.
Marlins 3, Yankees 1
MIAMI — Sandy Alcantara threw a complete-game, five-hitter, and Luis Arraez hit his fourth homer of the season in Miami’s win over New York.
Alcantara (5-10) struck out 10 in his major league-leading third complete game and first home win since going the distance against Minnesota on April 4. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner induced 10 groundouts before a season-best crowd of 33,986.
Jake Burger and Jesus Sanchez each had two hits for the Marlins. Arraez finished 1-for-4, and his major league-leading batting average fell a point to .365.
Isaiah Kiner-Falefa knocked in New York’s only run.
Cubs 5, Blue Jays 4
TORONTO — Christopher Morel hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning, and Chicago beat Toronto.
Dansby Swanson added a three-run home run as the Cubs won for the 18th time in 24 games.
Chicago’s Cody Bellinger doubled off right-hander Jordan Hicks (1-7) to begin the ninth, and came around to score what turned out the be the winning run on Morel’s one-out double to left field.
Nationals 3, A’s 2
WASHINGTON — Keibert Ruiz hit the first pitch of the ninth inning into the right-field bullpen to give Washington a victory over Oakland.
Ruiz homered for the second consecutive night to help Washington win for the seventh time in its last 10 — and 11th victory in the last 13 home games. It was the Nationals’ second walkoff homer of the season, following Alex Call’s blast against the Chicago Cubs on May 4.
JJ Bleday and Brent Rooker homered for Oakland, which fell to a majors-worst 33-84.
Cardinals 5, Royals 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tommy Edman hit two home runs to lead St. Louis to a win over Kansas City in front of the second-largest crown of the season at Kauffman Stadium.
Edman’s third career two-homer game came in front of 37,016 fans, the Royals’ largest draw since opening day.
Nolan Arenado added three hits for St. Louis, which ended Kansas City’s seven-game home winning streak.
Steven Matz (4-7) pitched six solid innings for the win. The 32-year-old left-hander allowed two runs on four hits, striking out five and walking none.
Brewers 3, White Sox 2
CHICAGO — William Contreras capped a three-run seventh with the winning RBI, and Milwaukee beat Chicago for its second straight comeback victory.
Yoán Moncada homered for Chicago, which lost a two-run lead in the seventh a night after watching the Brewers erase a three-run deficit.
Brandon Woodruff (2-1) allowed two runs and four hits over the first 61/3 innings to help Milwaukee maintain a 21/2-game lead in the NL Central. He struck out six and walked just his final batter.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 6 Guardians 5
TAMPA BAY — Randy Arozarena lined an RBI single to right-center to complete a three-run ninth inning off Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase as Tampa Bay rallied to beat the Guardians.
Clase (1-7) allowed Yandy Díaz’s one-out double. Díaz advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored to tie it at 5 on Brandon Lowe’s infield single before the All-Star Arozarena won it.
Cleveland wasted an impressive start by rookie Gavin Williams, who struck out 10 over five innings. He allowed one run, five hits and didn’t walk a batter in his 10th career star.
Kole Calhoun and Cam Gallagher had run-scoring singles during the eighth against Josh Fleming (2-0) before Tampa Bay came back to win.
Tigers 6, Red Sox 2
BOSTON — Kerry Carpenter hit two solo homers, and Detroit cleared Fenway Park’s Green Monster four times in a win over Boston.
Spencer Torkelson and Eric Haase also homered for the Tigers, who snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Red Sox, one day after losing the series opener. Torkelson finished 4-for-4, and Riley Greene added an RBI single.
Astros 11, Angels 3
HOUSTON — Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer and RBI single to lead Houston to another win over Los Angeles.
It’s Houston’s fifth win in six games and second straight rout of the Angels after an 11-3 victory in Friday’s opener.
The Astros were up by one in the fourth when Tucker connected off Tyler Anderson (5-4) on a three-run shot that made it 4-0. It was his third home run in the last five games, with the first one in that stretch coming on a ninth-inning grand slam in a 7-6 win over Baltimore on Tuesday night.
Tucker, who has 22 home runs, added an RBI single in the fifth to give him 88 RBIs this season, which ranks second in the American League.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Braves 21, Mets 3
Braves 6, Mets 0
NEW YORK — Spencer Strider pitched seven scoreless innings, and Ozzie Albies homered as the Atlanta beat New York in the nightcap to complete a doubleheader sweep.
The Braves routed the Mets in the opener when Albies homered and drove in six runs, and Nicky Lopez added four hits — including his first homer since Sept. 9, 2021 — and five RBIs before tossing a scoreless ninth inning.
Strider (13-4) allowed three hits and struck out six just hours after Allan Winans (1-0) worked seven scoreless inning and struck out nine on the way to his first big league win.
In the opener, Atlanta went deep six times, running its major league-leading total to 224 homers. Matt Olson had his seventh multi-homer game of the season and the 20th of his career. Sean Murphy and Austin Riley also homered for the NL East leaders, who scored eight runs in the ninth inning off Mets infielder Danny Mendick. The 21 runs were the third-highest single-game total in franchise history.
Diamondbacks 3, Padres 0
PHOENIX — Christian Walker hit a two-run homer, Zac Gallen pitched six strong innings, and Arizona snapped a nine-game losing streak by beating San Diego.
The D-backs hope the win can get them trending in the right direction of the playoff hunt after an extended freefall. Arizona is three games back for the final wild-card spot in the National League.
The Padres lost for the fifth time in six games.
Reds-Pirates ppd.
PITTSBURGH — Cincinnati’s game in Pittsburgh against the Pirates was rained out, and will be made up as part of a split doubleheader today.