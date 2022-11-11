The Associated Press
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Zia Cooke added 18 points to lift No. 1 South Carolina to an 81-56 victory over No. 17 Maryland on Friday night.
Abby Meyers scored 21 points to lead Maryland (1-1).
No. 2 Stanford 98, Pacific 44
STOCKTON, Calif. — Kiki Iriafen had game-high totals of 15 points and eight rebounds, leading Stanford.
Iriafen was one of three players who scored in double figures for Stanford, including Hannah Jump (14 points) and Ashten Prechtel (11).
No. 3 Texas 68, Louisiana 45
AUSTIN, Texas — Taylor Jones had 21 points and five blocks in her debut for Texas after transferring from Oregon State.
No. 11 Indiana 93, UMass Lowell 37
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 points, Sara Scalia added 15 points, and Indiana beat UMass Lowell for the fourth largest margin of victory in program history.
No. 15 Oklahoma 97, SMU 74
NORMAN, Okla. — Madi Williams had 25 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Oklahoma made 14 3-pointers in a victory over SMU.
Villanova 69, No. 24 Princeton 59
PRINCETON, N.J. — Maddy Siegrist scored five of her 32 points after reentering the game with four fouls, and Villanova closed on a 12-0 run to upend Princeton.
No. 23 S. Dakota St. 91, Lehigh 73
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Myah Selland scored nine of 18 points in the pivotal second quarter, and South Dakota State rebounded from a season-opening loss.
No. 25 Michigan 91, St. Francis (Pa.) 36
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Emily Kiser scored 25 points, Laila Phelia added 21 points, and Michigan beat St. Francis (Pa.).