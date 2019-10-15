Ohio St Penn St Football

This photo taken with a fisheye lens shows a sellout crowd of over 107,000, mostly wearing white, as part of a "white-out" during the first half of an NCAA college football game between the Penn State and the Ohio State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 Gene J. Puskar

STATE COLLEGE – ESPN’s College GameDay is headed to State College for the third consecutive season.

The popular college football morning show will be live Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon on the HUB Lawn ahead of No. 7 Penn State’s 7:30 p.m. primetime (7:30 p.m. ABC) against No. 16 Michigan. On Friday, ESPN 2’s College Football Live will also be broadcast at 3 p.m. from the HUB Lawn.

Penn State is 7-12 record in College GameDay location contests.

College GameDay’s visit to Happy Valley also marks the third consecutive time the program has featured the Nittany Lions for a Whiteout game. Ohio State defeated the Nittany Lions 27-26 last year when the College GameDay visited State College, and Penn State defeated Michigan 42-13 in 2017.

Saturday’s visit is College GameDay's eighth in Happy Valley.

