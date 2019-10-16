STATE COLLEGE — ESPN’s College GameDay is headed to State College for the third consecutive season.
The popular college football morning show will be live Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon on the HUB Lawn ahead of No. 7 Penn State’s. primetime game (7:30 p.m. ABC) against No. 16 Michigan. On Friday, ESPN 2’s College Football Live will also be broadcast at 3 p.m. from the HUB Lawn.
Penn State is 7-12 in College GameDay location contests.
College GameDay’s visit to Happy Valley also marks the third consecutive time the program has featured the Nittany Lions for a Whiteout game. Ohio State defeated the Nittany Lions 27-26 last year when College GameDay visited State College, and Penn State defeated Michigan 42-13 in 2017.
Saturday’s visit is College GameDay’s eighth in Happy Valley.