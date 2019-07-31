Games outside Big Ten don't offer much

If Penn State hopes to make its first appearance in the College Football Playoff this season, it’ll have to navigate a 2019 schedule that includes contests against eight teams that earned bowl trips last season.
The Nittany Lions won’t get any help from an underwhelming non-conference slate, experts say.
According to ESPN’s 2019 Football Power Index, the Nittany Lions begin the year with the nation’s 43rd-toughest schedule. CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli in May pegged Penn State as having the Big Ten’s third-easiest schedule, with only Minnesota and Indiana — two Penn State opponents this season —boasting easier schedules.
Fornelli wrote, “I think it’s safe to say that if Penn State’s going to reach the playoff in 2019, it’ll have to do so by winning the Big Ten because it’s nonconference schedule of Idaho, Buffalo and Pitt won’t boost the resume much. The Lions also avoid the West’s bigger powers for the most part, as they’ll travel to Iowa, but also get Purdue and Minnesota. In the East, they get Michigan at home but must go on the road for both Michigan State and Ohio State.”
College football expert Phil Steele ranked the Nittany Lion’s 2018 schedule as the nation’s 38th toughest after a season in which they went 9-4 following games against seven bowl opponents.
Penn State coach James Franklin begins his sixth year on Aug. 31 when the Nittany Lions open the season against Idaho. Franklin has compiled a 45-21 record in Happy Valley.
“You look at our success over the last three years at Penn State, we’ve been able to do some really good things in laying a foundation to build on,” Franklin said. “Fourteen straight winning seasons, one of five programs in the country that have been able to do that, one of six programs to win nine or more regular-season games in the last three years.”
This year’s schedule features seven home games, five road contests and two open dates. Penn State’s 12 opponents this season combined to go 84-63 last year.
Penn State’s nonconference slate includes games against FCS member Idaho, Buffalo and Pittsburgh. The Nittany Lions draw all three opponents at home. Idaho (Aug. 31), Buffalo (Sept. 7) and Pittsburgh (Sept. 14) combined for a 21-18 record last season. Buffalo finished as Mid-Atlantic Conference runner-up in 2018, and Pitt played in the ACC title game.
The Penn State-Pitt matchup will be the rivalry’s 100th meeting, and it appears to be the last for the foreseeable future.
The Nittany Lions will host three home contests to open the season before traveling to Maryland on Friday, Sept. 27, for its Big Ten opener. Penn State draws Maryland following an open date (Sept. 21). Maryland has dropped four straight to Penn State dating back to the 2015 season.
Penn State’s October schedule features home games against Purdue (Oct. 5) and Michigan (Oct. 19) and road dates at Iowa (Oct. 12) and Michigan State (Oct. 26).
Penn State plays Purdue for the first time since 2016.
Last season, Penn State dropped games at Michigan and home against Michigan State. It also defeated Iowa 30-24 at Beaver Stadium.
Michigan returns 12 starters – seven on offense and five on defense – from a squad that went 10-3 last season and led the Big Ten in total defense. Michigan earned a 42-7 win against Penn State last year. The Wolverines travel to Happy Valley as the designated Whiteout opponent.
Michigan State used a late fourth-quarter touchdown pass to depart Beaver Stadium with a four-point victory last year, and returns one the country’s best edge rushers in senior Kenny Willekes.
Penn State has won five straight against the Hawkeyes and two of its last three in Iowa City.
The Nittany Lions open November with a trip to Minnesota (Nov. 9) – one of the conference’s youngest teams – following an idle week. Penn State’s last meeting – in 2016 – against the Gophers resulted in the Nittany Lions escaping with a 29-26 win. Minnesota grabbed a 14-point victory in 2013, the last time Penn State visited the Twin Cities.
Indiana travels to Penn State on Nov. 16, a week before the Nittany Lions visit Ohio State (Nov. 23). Indiana fell just five points shy of upsetting Penn State last season, and with the Buckeyes lurking on the schedule, this year’s contest against the Hoosiers has the makings of a trap game.
Penn State’s last three contests against Ohio State have been decided by just five total points, including one-point losses the last two seasons. The Nittany Lions have gone 1-2 against the Buckeyes during that span. Urban Meyer will no longer occupy space on the Buckeyes sideline this year, but first-year coach Ryan Day is a proven offensive mind and Ohio State remains stocked with talent. Penn State hasn’t won in Columbus since 2011.
Rutgers rounds out Penn State’s November and regular-season schedule with a visit on Nov. 30. The Nittany Lions have won 12 straight against the Scarlet Knights, including a 20-7 victory last year.