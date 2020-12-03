MaxPreps named Gavin Garcia of Southern Columbia and Jack Landis of Lewisburg to its Pennsylvania all-state team on Wednesday.
Garcia was picked as a first-team halfback, while Landis earned a selection as a second-team punter.
Thirty-four seniors, 15 juniors and one sophomore were selected to the team, picked by the website. All classes were considered for the team.
Gavin Garcia is joined at first-team running back Nick Singleton of Governor Mifflin, which lost to eventual state champion Pine-Richland in the Class 5A semifinals.
Garcia led the Tigers to their third consecutive state title on Saturday, with 217 yards rushing and three touchdowns, along with 98 yards receiving with another touchdown.
For the season, Garcia finished with 1,921 yards rushing with 30 touchdowns. He scored 35 total touchdowns (two receiving, one punt return, one kickoff return and one interception return, in addition to the rushing scores) this season. He'll enter his senior season with 4,702 yards and 82 touchdowns in his career.
Garcia is currently receiving interest from Mid-American Conference and Ivy League schools, along with West Virginia.
Landis picked up his selection for his outstanding season for the Green Dragons punting the ball, but he was one of the most versatile players in the area.
Landis, the son of former Bucknell University coach Tim Landis and the special teams coach at Lycoming, led the area with a 45.9 yards per punt this season. He racked up 1,147 yards on 25 punts for the Green Dragons. He was also 6-of-6 on extra points this season when regular kicker Jack Dieffenderfer wasn't available due to soccer.
Landis also started games at quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back for Lewisburg this season. He had two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one fumble caused and a blocked field goal this season for the Green Dragons.
MAXPREPS PA. ALL-STATE TEAM
First-team offense
QB: Kyle McCord, sr., St. Joseph's Prep
RB: Nicholas Singleton, jr., Governor Mifflin
RB: Gavin Garcia, jr., Southern Columbia
WR: Marvin Harrison jr., St. Joseph's Prep
WR: Lonnie White, jr., Malvern Prep
TE: Khalil Dinkins, sr., North Allegheny
OL: Nolan Rucci, sr., Warwick
OL: Brad Harris, jr., St. Joseph's Prep
OL: Aaron Gunn, sr., Union Area
OL: Nate Bruce, sr., Harrisburg
OL: Harrison Hayes, sr., Pine-Richland
All-purpose: Mehki Flowers, jr., Steelton-Highspire
K: Sander Sahaydak, Liberty
First-team defense
DL: Miguel Jackson, sr., Pine-Richland
DL: Cam'Ron Stewart, sr., Governor Mifflin
DL: Sean Fitzsimmons, jr., Central Valley
DL: Robert Jackson, sr., Archbishop Wood
LB: Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., sr., St. Joseph's Prep
LB: Josiah Trotter, soph., St. Joseph's Prep
LB: Abdul Carter, jr., LaSalle College
DB: Derrick Davis, sr., Gateway
DB: Keenan Nelson, jr., St. Joseph's Prep
DB: Donovan McMillion, sr., Peters Township
DB: Stephon Hall, sr., Central Valley
P: Mitchell Groh, sr., Dallastown
Second-team offense
QB: Cole Spencer, sr., Pine-Richland
RB: Eddy Tillman, sr., Pittsburgh Central Catholic
RB: Samuel Brown, jr., LaSalle College
WR: Eli Jochem, sr., Pine-Richland
WR: Anthony Ivey, sr., Manheim Township
TE: CJ Dippre, sr., Lakeland
OL: Evan Azzara, sr., Plum
OL: Connor Vass-Gal, sr., Wilmington
OL: Jake Chimiak, sr., Wilmington
OL: Max Bowman, sr., West Chester East
OL: Drew Shelton, jr. Downingtown West
All-purpose: Beau Pribula, jr., Central York
K: Antonio Chadha, jr., St. Joseph's Prep
Second-team defense
DL: Anthony Smith, jr., Shippensburg
DL: Donovan Hinish, jr., Pittsburgh Central Catholic
DL: Dorien Ford, sr., Baldwin
DL: Andre Porter, sr., Washington
LB: Corban Hondru, sr., Peters Township
LB: Jason Henderson, sr., Delware Valley
LB: Caleb Schmitz, sr., Warwick
DB: Noel Roach, sr., Penn Hills
DB: Julian Talley, St. Joseph's Prep
DB: Malachi Bowman, sr., Central Dauphin
DB: Aaron Carothers, sr., Altoona
P: Jack Landis, sr., Lewisburg