MaxPreps named Gavin Garcia of Southern Columbia and Jack Landis of Lewisburg to its Pennsylvania all-state team on Wednesday.

Garcia was picked as a first-team halfback, while Landis earned a selection as a second-team punter.

Thirty-four seniors, 15 juniors and one sophomore were selected to the team, picked by the website. All classes were considered for the team.

Gavin Garcia is joined at first-team running back Nick Singleton of Governor Mifflin, which lost to eventual state champion Pine-Richland in the Class 5A semifinals.

Garcia led the Tigers to their third consecutive state title on Saturday, with 217 yards rushing and three touchdowns, along with 98 yards receiving with another touchdown.

For the season, Garcia finished with 1,921 yards rushing with 30 touchdowns. He scored 35 total touchdowns (two receiving, one punt return, one kickoff return and one interception return, in addition to the rushing scores) this season. He'll enter his senior season with 4,702 yards and 82 touchdowns in his career.

Garcia is currently receiving interest from Mid-American Conference and Ivy League schools, along with West Virginia.

Landis picked up his selection for his outstanding season for the Green Dragons punting the ball, but he was one of the most versatile players in the area.

Landis, the son of former Bucknell University coach Tim Landis and the special teams coach at Lycoming, led the area with a 45.9 yards per punt this season. He racked up 1,147 yards on 25 punts for the Green Dragons. He was also 6-of-6 on extra points this season when regular kicker Jack Dieffenderfer wasn't available due to soccer.

Landis also started games at quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back for Lewisburg this season. He had two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one fumble caused and a blocked field goal this season for the Green Dragons.

 

MAXPREPS PA. ALL-STATE TEAM

First-team offense

QB: Kyle McCord, sr., St. Joseph's Prep

RB: Nicholas Singleton, jr., Governor Mifflin

RB: Gavin Garcia, jr., Southern Columbia

WR: Marvin Harrison jr., St. Joseph's Prep

WR: Lonnie White, jr., Malvern Prep

TE: Khalil Dinkins, sr., North Allegheny

OL: Nolan Rucci, sr., Warwick

OL: Brad Harris, jr., St. Joseph's Prep

OL: Aaron Gunn, sr., Union Area

OL: Nate Bruce, sr., Harrisburg

OL: Harrison Hayes, sr., Pine-Richland

All-purpose: Mehki Flowers, jr., Steelton-Highspire

K: Sander Sahaydak, Liberty

First-team defense

DL: Miguel Jackson, sr., Pine-Richland

DL: Cam'Ron Stewart, sr., Governor Mifflin

DL: Sean Fitzsimmons, jr., Central Valley

DL: Robert Jackson, sr., Archbishop Wood

LB: Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., sr., St. Joseph's Prep

LB: Josiah Trotter, soph., St. Joseph's Prep

LB: Abdul Carter, jr., LaSalle College

DB: Derrick Davis, sr., Gateway

DB: Keenan Nelson, jr., St. Joseph's Prep

DB: Donovan McMillion, sr., Peters Township

DB: Stephon Hall, sr., Central Valley

P: Mitchell Groh, sr., Dallastown

Second-team offense

QB: Cole Spencer, sr., Pine-Richland

RB: Eddy Tillman, sr., Pittsburgh Central Catholic

RB: Samuel Brown, jr., LaSalle College

WR: Eli Jochem, sr., Pine-Richland

WR: Anthony Ivey, sr., Manheim Township

TE: CJ Dippre, sr., Lakeland

OL: Evan Azzara, sr., Plum

OL: Connor Vass-Gal, sr., Wilmington

OL: Jake Chimiak, sr., Wilmington

OL: Max Bowman, sr., West Chester East

OL: Drew Shelton, jr. Downingtown West

All-purpose: Beau Pribula, jr., Central York

K: Antonio Chadha, jr., St. Joseph's Prep

Second-team defense

DL: Anthony Smith, jr., Shippensburg

DL: Donovan Hinish, jr., Pittsburgh Central Catholic

DL: Dorien Ford, sr., Baldwin

DL: Andre Porter, sr., Washington

LB: Corban Hondru, sr., Peters Township

LB: Jason Henderson, sr., Delware Valley

LB: Caleb Schmitz, sr., Warwick

DB: Noel Roach, sr., Penn Hills

DB: Julian Talley, St. Joseph's Prep

DB: Malachi Bowman, sr., Central Dauphin

DB: Aaron Carothers, sr., Altoona

P: Jack Landis, sr., Lewisburg

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you