Southern Columbia two-sport star Gaige Garcia said he has no idea what will happen this year at University of Michigan.
With the postponement of fall sports in the Big 10 — and the unknown of a possible spring football season — Garcia said he is unsure how being a two-sport participant for the Wolverines is going to work.
“Somebody asked me in the locker room (on Tuesday), what will happen with me?” Garcia said Tuesday. “I really couldn’t answer the question.”
Shamokin graduate Blake Zalar and Lewisburg graduate Dylan Farronato — football players at Penn State — and Selinsgrove graduate Savannah Bucher — a field hockey player at Indiana University — were all contacted and replied, but were unable to provide comments due to instruction from their schools’ sports information staffs.
Gregory Kincaid, Jr. — football sports information director for Penn State — said that the Nittany Lions were “politely declining interview requests” for all athletes.
“They said we’re holding off on media comments right now,” Bucher said of instruction she received from her coach and sports information director.
Garcia said and he and the Wolverines had done a good job over the past few months of blocking out the distractions, and just working on football.
“We’ve all had our doubts, but (Michigan) coach (Jim) Harbaugh has done good job of getting us to ignore the negatives, all the outside stuff,” Garcia said. “It was expected, but it still felt unexpected when it happened.”
Garcia has been on pins-and-needles since Saturday morning when the Mid-American Conference (MAC) postponed their season.
“When the MAC went down, and we knew we were supposed to play our first game in less than a month,” Garcia said, “there was lot of uncertainty this weekend.
“One plus is it’s cleared up, at least.”
Garcia and the Wolverines have put in plenty of hard work since June, but it hasn’t been all for naught.
“We’ve been lifting and working out since June; we’ve been on the field for three weeks,” Garcia said. “So it’s a little frustrating. We spent how many months training, learning the play book, and for them to move it back, it’s tough.
“The preparation has been washed away, but all the hard work should pay off (when we play again).”