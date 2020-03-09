Loss two years ago fuels Garcia's dominant run

Southern Columbia's Gaige Garcia wrestles Reynolds' Braydon Herbster during the 220-lbs championship finals match during the PIAA Class AA individual wrestling championships held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item

 Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item

Gaige Garcia will close out his standout wrestling career with an appearance in the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic on Saturday night.

Garcia, a two-time state champion from Southern Columbia, will be part of the Pennsylvania All-Star team that will square off with an all-star team of wrestlers from around the country. 

Garcia finished his career 163-6 with back-to-back state titles at 195 pounds. On Saturday night in Pittsburgh, the Michigan signee will meet Silas Allred, an Indiana state champion who is 105-2 in his career. Allred is committed to wrestle at Nebraska.

The last local wrestler to compete in the Classic was Garcia's teammate Jaret Lane, who won by fall in the 2018 event. Lane is now wrestling at Lehigh.

PA All-Star team

Weight Name School Career (state titles won) College
120 Sheldon Seymour Troy 141-13 (2) Lehigh
126 Kurtis Phipps Norwin 153-10 (1) Bucknell
132 Kenny Hermann Bethlehem Catholic 152-35 (1) Harvard
138 Sam Hillegas North Hills 157-5 (2) Virginia Tech
138 Beau Bartlett Wyoming Seminary 177-9 (4) Penn State
145 Lachlan McNeil Wyoming Seminary 59-8 (1) North Carolina
152 Ed Scott Dubois 151-6 (2) NC State
160 Andrew Cerniglia Notre Dame-Green Pond 121-17 (2) Navy
170 Tyler Stoltzfus St. Joseph's Catholic/Mifflinburg 165-26 (1) Lock Haven
182 Gerrit Nijenhuis Canon-McMillan 181-16 (2) Purdue
195 Luke Stout Mt. Lebanon 153-16 (1) Princeton
195 Gaige Garcia Southern Columbia 163-6 (2) Michigan
220 Hunter Catka Sun Valley 134-9 (2) Virginia Tech

Two-time PIAA champion Sheldon Seymour gives District 4 two representatives at the event. Seymour, from Troy, will compete at 120 pounds after going 141-13 in high school.

Also representing the Pennsylvania squad will be Tyler Stoltzfus, who will compete at 170 pounds. Stoltzfus, who won the 2A 170-pound title on Saturday for St. Joseph's Catholic, was a two-time state qualifier for Mifflinburg, finishing fifth in 2018. He finished his scholastic career 165-26 and will wrestle at Lock Haven next year.

Tags

Recommended for you