Gaige Garcia will close out his standout wrestling career with an appearance in the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic on Saturday night.
Garcia, a two-time state champion from Southern Columbia, will be part of the Pennsylvania All-Star team that will square off with an all-star team of wrestlers from around the country.
Garcia finished his career 163-6 with back-to-back state titles at 195 pounds. On Saturday night in Pittsburgh, the Michigan signee will meet Silas Allred, an Indiana state champion who is 105-2 in his career. Allred is committed to wrestle at Nebraska.
The last local wrestler to compete in the Classic was Garcia’s teammate Jaret Lane, who won by fall in the 2018 event. Lane is now wrestling at Lehigh.
Two-time PIAA champion Sheldon Seymour gives District 4 two representatives at the event. Seymour, from Troy, will compete at 120 pounds after going 141-13 in high school.
Also representing the Pennsylvania squad will be Tyler Stoltzfus, who will compete at 170 pounds. Stoltzfus, who won the 2A 170-pound title on Saturday for St. Joseph’s Catholic, was a two-time state qualifier for Mifflinburg, finishing fifth in 2018. He finished his scholastic career 165-26 and will wrestle at Lock Haven next year.