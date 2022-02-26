WILLIAMSPORT — Looking like he had just won a state football championship, which he has done twice, Garrett Garcia, joined by teammates and coaches, showed just how exciting wrestling can be.
The Southern Columbia 172-pounder thought that he had a chance to beat Goliath in the District 4 Class 2A championship finals Saturday.
He did much more.
In what looked like the start of a competitive match with two-time state medalist Nolan Lear and his 137 career wins, the end came in dramatic fashion.
When the referee hit Garcia with a stall warning, the Tiger sophomore took it to heart.
“I knew I had to shoot and do something,” he said. “He bumped over my hip, so I grabbed his leg and rolled."
He rolled Lear onto his shoulders, and got the pin call in 1 minute, 42 seconds.
In addition to Garcia, three other Valley wrestlers won gold — and 31 Valley wrestlers advance to next week's regional tournament — and all of them had plenty of excitement.
Midd-West’s Conner Heckman eked out a 1-0 tiebreaker win over Southern’s Mason Barvitskie to avenge a loss to the Tiger in last week’s Southern sectional final at 132.
Meadowbrook Christian’s Cade Wirnsberger scored a last-second takedown to edge Warrior Run’s Cameron Milheim 3-1 at 138, which avenged Milheim's win in the Central sectional final.
Mifflinburg’s 285-pounder Emmanuel Ulrich pulled out a late takedown to beat previously unbeaten Austin Johnson, of Muncy.
In addition to Kaden Milheim, Cameron Milheim and Barvitskie, the other Valley silver medalists were Kaiden Wagner of Lewisburg and Damon Backes of Mount Carmel.
Garcia said he went into the match with Lear, who beat him 5-2 last year, with confidence that he could win, but not that he could pin him.
He compared the thrill with his scoop-and-score for the Tigers in a playoff game last fall.
“I was hoping the referee would call the pin, but I couldn’t see. I haven’t watched it yet,” Garcia said.
Southern coach Kent Lane said: “Nolan is a great wrestler. Garrett fired off a nice shot and they got into a bit of scramble, and he continued to wrestle through it and pulled him down to his shoulders.
“District titles are hard to come by, and it’s nice to puck one off against a super high-quality kid.”
Heckman battled Barvitskie through three scoreless periods, a sudden victory period and two tiebreakers with neither wrestler breaking through. Heckman had the choice in the third tiebreak, so he took the top and held the Tiger down for 30 seconds and the win.
Heckman was close to a takedown late in the second period, but couldn’t get Barvitskie off his leg.
“I need to take better shots to get into better position,” Heckman said, but added that he thinks he would have had the takedown if there were a few more seconds in the period.
Wirnsberger (36-2) split the first two matches with Milheim this year, and Saturday trailing, 1-0 with time running out in the match, Wirnsberger used a move he usually doesn’t do.
“I got to my sweep early on, but it wasn’t working, so in the third period I got to my high crotch," Wirnsberger said. "I got my head up and ended up finishing it off with short time left."
He said it was important to bounce back with a win in the district final, not only for the regional pairings but to prove something to himself.
“It’s important for confidence. I wanted to prove something,’’ he said.
Ulrich also saved his best for last against a new opponent in Johnson, who was 35-0.
The Indian freshman took Ulrich down in the first period, but after managing just a pair of escapes, it was tied 2-2 when Ulrich got Johnson into a scramble, got the takedown with 25 seconds left and used his weight to keep him there for a 4-2 win.
When they got into the scramble, Ulrich said he was not worried that he would be the one on his back.
“I was heavier than him, and I knew he wasn’t going to knock me to my base,” Ulrich said.
Nine from the Valley wrestled for third place, and the winners were Jace Gessner (106), Lewisburg; Brady Struble (113), Mifflinburg; Kole Biscoe (138), Southern; Mason Leshock (145), Line Mountain; Troy Bingaman (160), Mifflinburg; Joe Quinton (215), Southern; and Nathan Rauch (285), Milton.
Taking fourth were Matthew Smith (120), Midd-West; and Louden Murphy (152), Southern.
Fifth-place medalists were Blake Sassaman (113), Danville; Wade Alleman (120), Shamokin; Aiden Kritzer (126), Line Mountain; Lane Schadel (138), Line Mountain; Alexander Hoffman (160), Milton; Gavin Hagerman (172), Danville; Conner Jones (189), Danville; and Gunner Treibley (285), Meadowbrook Christian.
The Valley sixth-place finishers: Bradyn Schadel (106), Line Mountain; Nolan Baumert (120), Line Mountain; Jaymen Golden (145), Southern; Jude Bremigen (189), Southern; and Cale Bastian (215), Milton.
Six locals wrestled for seventh and eighth, with the winner getting a berth in the regional if there is an opening at their weight. Finishing seventh were Brady Feese (126), Southern Columbia; Weston Whapham (152), Danville; and Ryan Weidner (285), Mount Carmel. Eighth-place finishers were Mount Carmel’s Kris Kalabarchick (113), Danville’s Kyle Vanden Heuvel (132) and Gavin Haggerty (126) and Shamokin’s Brian Long (145).
District 4 Class 2A
At Williamsport HS
Key: Athens, At; Benton, Ben; Bloomsburg, Bl; Canton, Can; Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, VT; Central Columbia, CC; Danville, Dan; Jersey Shore, JS; Lewisburg, Lew; Hughesville, Hu; Line Mountain, LM; Loyalsock, Loy; Meadowbrook Christian Academy, Mea; Midd-West, MW; Mifflinburg, Miff; Milton, Milt; Montgomery, Mtg; Montoursville, Mtv; Mount Carmel, MC; Muncy, Mu; Northeast Bradford, NEB; North Penn-Liberty, NP; Shamokin, Sham; Southern Columbia, SC; South Williamsport, SW; Sugar Valley Rural Charter, SV; Sullivan County, Sull; Towanda, To; Troy, Tr; Warrior Run, WR; Williamson, Will; Wyalusing, Wy.
Team standings (top 10 and Valley): 1. SC, 114; 2. Mtv, 101; 3. Ben, 97; 4. Can, 74.5; 5. Mu, 74.5; 6. (tie) At, JS, 69.5; 8. Mtg, 68.5; 9. SW, 67.5; 10. LM, 58; 11. Miff, 57; 13. Dan, 52.5; 14. Lew, 46; 15. WR, 45; 16. MC, 45; 17. (tie) Mea, MW, 37; 19. Milt, 36; 27. Sham, 19.
Elimination consolation round
106: Bradyn Schadel, LM, maj. dec. Brayden Pequinot, NP, 8-0; Konner Kerr, Tr, pinned Zander Billings, VT, 0:48; Josh Hill, Mu, dec. Gaege Fronk, SC, 4-0; Kaden Shay, SW, dec. Chase Shaner, Hu, 9-4.
113: Kris Kalbarchick, MC, dec. Rocky Finnegan, Sull, 1-0; Kayvan Shams, SW, tech. fall Brennan Emery, Mtg, 16-1, 4:41; Cale Wagner, NP, dec. Cohen Landis, Can, 6-4 sv; Blake Sassaman, Dan, dec. Grayson Bullock, Hu, 8-2.
120: Matthew Smith; MW, maj. dec. Kruz McCusker, Sull, 13-1; Holden Ward, Can, dec. Conor Knight, Hu, 8-2; Kenyon Slater, Tr, dec. Quinton Bartlett, Lew, 11-4; Wade Alleman, Sham, pinned Shane Atwood, To, 4:29.
126: Brady Feese, SC, pinned Cayden Miller, Can, 3:11; Aiden Kritzer, LM, pinned Cayden Miller, Can, 3:17; Ayden Hunsinger, Wy, pinned Brady Wolkoski, MC, 2:22; Gavin Haggerty, Dan, pinned Tyler Russell, NEB, 4:10.
132: Kyle Vanden Heuvel, Dan, maj. dec. Ryland Sakers, Can, 15-6; Seth Seymour, Tr, maj. dec. Noah Moyer, VT, 8-0; Kaden Setzer, At, maj. dec. Sam Persun, SW, 10-0; Blaize Vogel, Mtv, pinned Cade McMicken, Wy, 4:55.
138: Caden Temple, Ben, pinned Chase Pensyl, Sham, 4:12; Riley Vanderpool, To, dec. Caden Finck, Mtg, 5-1; Lane Schadel, LM, tech. fall Isaiah Conaway, SV, 16-0, 3:48; Hudson Ward, Can, pinned Ayden Sprague, Will, 3:50.
145: Braden Vincenzes, Loy, won by forfeit; Liam Goodrich, JS, pinned Colby LeBarron, WR, 4:24; Brian Long, Sham, maj. dec. Jacob Hinman, Tr, 11-0; Jaymen Golden, SC, dec. Sawyer Robinson, To, 4-0.
152: Jayden Renzo, Tr, dec. Evan Brokenshire, 3-1; Kaden Rodarmel, Loy, dec. Isaiah Betz, WR, 3-1; Weston Whapham, Dan, dec. Jace Gunther, To, 7-0; Louden Murphy, SC, dec. Kohen Shingara, LM, 9-2.
160: Greyson Shaud, CC, dec. Caden Wolfley, MW, 11-7; Tyler Bauder, JS, dec. Tanner Springman, Mtg, 5-0; Alexander Hoffman, Milt, dec. Tyler Whary, Sham, 4-1; Brenen Taylor, Can, pinned Easton Pequinot, NP, 2:23.
172: Josiah Schans, Mtv, pinned Cody Welliver, VT, 0:34; Stone Allison, WR, pinned Gavin Lasko, MC, 3:50; Caden Hagerman, Dan, pinned Ethan French, Loy, 0:46; Mason Higley, To, pinned Timothy Freeman, Will, 2:59.
189: Mason Woodward, Tr, pinned Thomas Davitt, MC, 0:57; Connor Jones, Dan, maj. dec. Alex Hunsinger, Wy, 12-0; Jude Bremigen, SC, dec. Aiden Miller, To, 3-2; Gaven Sexauer, NP, pinned Trent Wenrich, Lew, 1:54.
215: Ryan Casella, SW, dec. Conner Davis, Can, 7-2; Joseph Quinton, SC, pinned Kaelex Shuck, Miff, 4:32; Brad Leon, Mtg, dec. Dyllian Ross, JS, 8-2; Cole Yonkin, Mtv, dec. Caleb Nason, At, 6-4.
285: Ryan Weidner, MC, pinned Andrew Wolfe, Ben, 4:17; Nathan Rauch, Milt, pinned Justin Kutcher, Dan, 0:47; Mason Nelson, Can, dec. Gaven Farquharson, Mtv, 2-0; Josh Nittenger, At, dec. Jared Gunther, To, 3-1.
Consolation quarterfinals
106: B. Schadel dec. Kerr, 2-0; Shay dec. Hill, 2-0; 113: Schams maj. dec. Kalbarchick, 12-3; Sassaman maj. dec. Wagner, 8-0; 120: Smith maj. dec. Ward, 10-2; Alleman pinned Slater, 1:39; 126: Kritzer dec. Feese, 3-0; Hunsinger pinned Haggerty, 2:04; 132: Seymour pinned Vanden Heuvel, 2:48; Vogel dec. Setzer, 3-2; 138: Temple dec. Vanderpool, 5-4; L. Schadel tech. fall Hudson Ward, 15-0, 1:57; 145: Vincenzes dec. Goodrich, 8-2; Golden dec. Long, 6-5; 152: Rodarmel dec. Renzo, 9-5; Murphy pinned Whapham, 4:16; 160: Bauder dec. Shaud, 5-0; Hoffman dec. Taylor, 3-1; 172: Schans dec. Allison, 11-5; Hagerman maj. dec. Higley, 15-3; 189: Jones dec. Woodward, 7-1; Bremigen dec. Sexauer, 7-4; 215: Quinton dec. Casella, 3-1; Leon dec. Yonkin, 3-0; 285: Rauch pinned Weidner, 0:45; Nittenger pinned Nelson, 4:32.
Championship semifinals
106: C.J. Carr, Wy, dec. Jace Gessner, Lew, 7-4; Colton Wade, Sull, dec. Seth Kolb, Ben, 5-0.
113: Branden Wentzel, Mtv, tech. fall Brady Moyer, VT, 20-4, 4:45; Gavin Bradley, At, tech. fall Brady Struble, Miff, 18-2, 3:57.
120: Chase Burke, Ben, maj. dec. Nolan Baumert, 15-7; Brock Weiss, JS, dec. David Kennedy, Mtv, 6-1.
126: Scott Johnson, Mu, maj. dec. Dylan Granahan, Ben, 22-12; Kaden Milheim, WR, dec. Robert Gardner, SW, 2-0.
132: Mason Barvitskie, SC, dec. Caiden Puderbach, Hu, 7-0; Conner Heckman, MW, dec. Ethan Kolb, Ben, 5-0.
138: Cameron Milheim, WR, dec. Jake Courtney, At, 5-1; Cade Wirnsberger, Mea, dec. Kole Biscoe, SC, 2-0.
145: Conner Harer, Mtg, tech. fall Mason Leshock, LM, 18-1, 2:53; Kaiden Wagner, Lew, dec. Hayden Ward, 4-3.
152: Devon Deem, Mtg, maj. dec Bailey Ferguson, Can, 11-2; Karter Rude, At, dec. Chase Wenrich, 10-4.
160: Ty Nixon, Mu, dec. Porter Dawson, Sull, 13-7; Bryant Green, To, dec. Troy Bingaman, Miff, 4-2.
172: Nolan Lear, Ben, pinned Kohen Lehman, NP, 3:13; Garrett Garcia, SC, pinned Riley Parker, Can, 1:50.
189: Haydn Packer, JS, pinned Landon Lorson, SW, 1:32; Isaac Cory, Mtv, pinned Nick Wharton, 1:25.
215: Damon Backes, MC, dec. Mike Sipps, 5-2; Nick Woodruff, Wy, inj. def. Cale Bastian, Milt, 5:18.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Miff, dec. Gunner Treibley, Mea, 3-1; Austin Johnson, Mu, dec. Kade Sottolano, Will, 3-1.
Consolation semifinals
106: Gessner pinned B. Schadel, 0:49; S. Kolb dec. Shay, 9-6; 113: Shans dec. Moyer, 5-2; Struble dec. Sassaman, 9-2; 120: Smith dec. Baumert, 1-0; Kennedy pinned Alleman, 0:55; 126: Granahan dec. Kritzer, 6-4 sv; Gardner pinned Hunsinger, 4:48; 132: Puderbach dec. Seymour, 5-1; E. Kolb maj. dec. Vogel, 10-0; 138: Courtney dec. Temple, 3-1; Biscoe dec. L. Schadel, 7-6; 145: Leshock pinned Vincenzes, 1:38; Hayden Ward, Can, pinned Golden, 0:51; 152: Ferguson maj. dec. Rodarmel, 10-1; Murphy med. def. Wenrich; 160: Bauder dec. Dawson, 7-0; Bingaman maj. dec. Hoffman, 10-1; 172: Lehman dec. Schans, 13-6; Parker dec. Hagerman, 10-3; 189: Lorson pinned Jones, 2:42; Wharton pinned Bremigen, 2:47; 215: Quinton dec. Sipps, 4-2; Leon won by forfeit over Bastian; 285: Rauch pinned Treibley, 3:56; Sottolano maj. dec. Nittenger, 9-1.
Seventh-place matches
106: Hill dec. Kerr, 6-0; 113: Wagner dec. Kalbarchick, 9-2: 120: Holden Ward maj. dec. Slater, 13-2; 126: Feese maj. dec. Haggerty, 10-1; 132: Setzer pinned Vanden Heuvel, 0:47; 138: Vanderpool maj. dec. Hudson Ward, 9-1; 145: Goodrich pinned Long, 4:23; 152: Whapham dec. Renzo, 6-0; 160: Taylor dec. Shaud, 9-3; 172: Higley dec. Allison, 4-0; 189: Woodward won by forfeit Sexauer; 215: Casella pinned Yonkin, 0:37; 285: Weidner won by forfeit Nelson.
Fifth-place matches
(both advance to regionals)
106: Shay dec. B. Schadel, 8-4; 113: Sassaman dec. Moyer, 8-2; 120: Alleman by forfeit; 126: Kritzer dec. Hunsinger, 6-1; 132: Vogel dec. Seymour, 8-5; 138: L. Schadel dec. Temple, 2-0; 145: Vincenzes dec. Golden, 6-1; 152: Rodarmel by forfeit; 160: Hoffman dec. Dawson, 6-2; 172: Hagerman tech. fall Schans, 15-0, 3:05; 189: Jones dec. Bremigen, 2-0; 215: Sipps by forfeit; 285: Treibley pinned Nittenger, 1:42.
Third-place matches
(both advance to regionals)
106: Gessner dec. C. Kolb, 5-3; 113: Struble pinned Shams, 3:37; 120: Kennedy pinned Smith, 4:48; 126: Gardner dec. Granahan, 4-2; 132: Puderbach dec. E. Kolb, 7-1; 138: Biscoe dec. Courtney, 6-0; 145: Leshock maj. dec. Hayden Ward, 10-0; 152: Ferguson dec. Murphy, 3-1; 160: Bingaman dec. Bauder, 1-0; 172: Lehman pinned Parker, 2:47; 189: Lorson dec. Wharton, 10-4; 215: Quinton pinned Leon, 1:59; 285: Sottolano dec. Rauch, 2-1.
Championship finals
(both advance to regionals)
106: Wade dec. Carr, 4-0; 113: Wentzel dec. Bradley, 5-3; 120: Weiss dec. Burke, 8-5; 126: Johnson dec. K. Milheim, 6-3; 132: Heckman dec. Barvitskie, 1-0 TB; 138: Wirnsberger dec. C. Milheim, 3-1; 145: Harer maj. dec. Wagner, 11-3; 152: Deem pinned Rude, 3-1; 160: Nixon dec. Green, 3-1, sv; 172: Garcia pinned Lear, 1:42; 189: Cory dec. Packer, 5-3; 215: Woodruff dec. Backes, 3-2; 285: Ulrich dec. A. Johnson, 4-3.