CATAWISSA – Garrett Garcia waited a year to get back into a football game.
He waited five years to get his first carry in a game.
His eagerness was apparent.
Garcia, a Southern Columbia senior linebacker who’s in his first year also starting at fullback, took his first carry against Berwick 30 yards, then followed with a 45-yard run on his way to 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers rolled to a 50-0 season-opening home win over Berwick.
Southern Columbia, the six-time defending state champion, has now won every season opener dating back to 2005.
Garcia, who’s also one of the best linebacker prospects in Pennsylvania, saw last season end when he tore his ACL in the season opener against Berwick.
He wasn’t nervous to test his repaired knee. He was awfully anxious to carry the ball in a game for the first time since seventh grade.
Southern coach Jim Roth wasted no time. Looking for an advantage against Berwick’s five-man defensive front, the Tigers (1-0) had practiced all week attacking the Bulldogs (0-1) between the tackles.
The first play was simple: A 26 dive to the fullback Garcia.
But the senior, whose brothers Gaige and Gavin were both named the state’s Class A Player of the Year as running backs, didn’t make it simple for the Bulldogs, gouging the interior of Berwick’s defense for 79 yards and a touchdown on just four carries on the opening drive.
“I tried not to think about (the return from injury) in warmups,” said Garcia, who was the Tigers’ leading tackler as both a freshman and a sophomore. “But I wasn’t nervous. I felt pretty calm and collected.”
A Southern offense that only returned one starting offensive lineman and graduated backs Wes Barnes and reigning Class AA Player of the Year Braeden Wisloski rolled in the first half, putting up five touchdowns while outgaining the Bulldogs 5 to 1.
“We lost some firepower at running back (to graduation),” Roth said. “But with Garcia at fullback and (Carter) Madden and (Louden) Murphy both back there, we think we can be productive.”
Pretty productive. The Tigers ran for 321 yards, 190 of them in the first half.
The second half was more carnival than competition for Southern. The student section begged Roth to give new high school principal Henry Hynoski a few carries. The seniors took off their shoulder pads and danced as the band played.
Things haven’t changed much in Catawissa.
Except for which Garcia is getting the ball.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 50, BERWICK 0
Berwick (0-1);0;0;0;0 — 00
Southern (1-0);14;22;7;7 — 50
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SCA-Garrett Garcia 1 run (Isaac Carter kick), 9:00
SCA- Garcia 16 run (Carter kick), 5:17
Second quarter
SCA-Louden Murphy 27 pass from Blake Wise (Carter kick), 9:24
SCA-Carter Madden 2 run (Carter kick), 6:09
SCA- Murphy 70 fumble return (Carter kick), 2:51
Third quarter
SCA- Madden 2 run (Carter kick), 2:10
Fourth quarter
SCA-Brayden Andrews 47 run (Carter kick), 9:16
TEAM STATISTICS
;B;SCA
First downs;7;16
Rushes-yards;31-128;42-322
Passing yards;17;67
Comp.-att.-int.;3-7-1;4-9-0
Fumbles-lost;4-3;1-1
Penalties-yards;2-10;3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Berwick: Tyler Winter 14-78; Ethan Lear 10-34; Jake Lisnock 2-9; Gavin Galutia 3-7; Jimmy DeAndrea 1-2; Team 1-(-2). Southern Columbia: Garrett Garcia 12-133, 2 TDs; Carter Madden 10-54 2 TDs; Brayden Andrews 2-54 TD; Louden Murphy 7-42; Caden Hopper 4-23; Joey Williams 3-9; Gavin Brown 2-4; Brady Arnold 1-2; Jack Biermaas 1-1.
PASSING — Berwick: Lear 3-6-1, 17 yards; Lisnock 0-1-0. Southern Columbia: Blake Wise 4-9-0, 67 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Berwick: Ty’Meere Wilkerson 2-18; Billy Hanson 1-(-1). Southern Columbia: Murphy 1-27, TD; Jake Hoy 1-23; Garcia 1-15; Madden 1-2.