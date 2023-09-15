NORTHUMBERLAND — Sam Garvin and Noah Conner combined to scored three goals and dish out three assists for Northumberland Christian in a 7-0 win ACAA win over Columbia County Christian.
The Warriors (7-2-1, 4-0-1) had the advantage in shots 13-1, and corners 7-1.
Norry Christian 7, Columbia County Christian 0
First Half
NC: Sam Garvin (Zion Hostetter), 11:20; NC: James Geise, 27:28; NC: Garvin (Noah Conner) 35:17.
Second Half
NC: N. Conner (Garvin), 43:17; NC: Ethan Bennett, 45:00; NC: Jackson Conner (N. Conner), 45:44; NC: Nicholas Bisaccia (Alec Phillips), 79:43.
Shots: NC 13-1. Corners: NC 7-1. Saves: Norry Christian 1 (Conner Bennett); Columbia County Christian 6 (Jaksen Kline, James Klopp).