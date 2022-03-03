COAL TOWNSHIP — Anna Ulmer scored a career-best 20 points as Northumberland Christian won its third consecutive District 4 Class A girls basketball championship Thursday night.
This latest triumph — a 53-24 rout of former Class A standard-bearer Lourdes Regional — upped the record of the Warriors' senior class to a remarkable 94-14 over four varsity seasons. The program's unmatched string of success includes a 2019 national division championship, four Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Tournament crowns, and a 3-1 record in state playoffs.
"It's definitely a dream come true, but, I mean, we have Emily Garvin, so ..." Ulmer said before doubling over in laughter.
Yes, leave it to Garvin, as singular a talent as the area as seen, to overshadow a district championship three-peat.
The 5-foot-7 senior guard/forward scored 17 points to become just the fifth girl in The Daily Item coverage area to surpass 2,000 career points. She needed 16 points to make history, and, after dropping 11 in the first half, the milestone occurred late in the third quarter — but not when some thought.
Garvin turned a steal into a runout layup on back-to-back Red Raiders' possessions, but the game continued in the mercy rule with Northumberland Christian leading 47-16.
"One of my teammates said, 'You just got 2,000!' I was, like, 'Oh. OK,'" Garvin said with a shrug. "Then a couple possessions later there it was."
It wasn't until 1:27 later, when Garvin followed up her own miss in traffic, that the game was stopped. She was swarmed by her teammates on the floor, and her teammates on the bench revealed four large signs that spelled out "2-0-0-0." She accepted congratulations and took a photo with coach Jeff Ulmer and the ball before returning to the court to resume play.
"I didn't really know what I was at, but I knew I was close just because people were talking about it," Garvin said, downplaying the achievement. "I don't know. I just want my team to win.
"I am excited. I just would rather win states (than score 2,000)."
The Warriors (22-3) make their third state playoff appearance Wednesday with a first-round game against District 3 third-place finisher Greenwood (10-13), who they beat 55-17 on Dec. 27 in the Warrior Run tournament. Their first PIAA berth in 2019 ended due to the COVID-19 breakout before they could play a state quarterfinal; last year they lost at Jenkintown in the state semifinals.
Lourdes Regional (15-10), which lost its second consecutive district final to the Warriors after winning three in a row, plays the District 11 runner-up — either Marian Catholic or Nativity BVM, each a Schuylkill League rival — in the first round Wednesday.
"The team battled all during the year, and I'm proud of them in that respect," said Red Raiders coach Mike Klembara. "Now they've got to take the next step and do something in the PIAA playoffs. If they do that, I'm very happy, and everybody's back (next season)."
Klembara, who saw his team lose to Norry 60-30 on Jan. 15, hoped to start strong from the floor Thursday, and then throw full-court pressure at the Warriors after made baskets. Instead, the Red Raiders shot 2-for-22 and were outrebounded 19-12 in the period as Northumberland surged in front 16-4.
"(Assistant coach Dan Severn) always says rebounding is the key to the game. So we just try and do what he tells us to do," said the 6-2 Ulmer, who had six boards. "I feel like size is really helpful in that. It's nice to be 6-foot. I thought everyone did a really great job rebounding."
"All the time, it's drilled into us: Box out, box out. Rebound, rebound," said Emma Ulmer, Anna's 6-3 twin. "No offensive rebounds — that's how we try to play."
Emma Ulmer had a huge first quarter with four points, seven boards and a block. Her sister took the baton in the second period, scoring half of her 20 points, including her 15th 3-pointer of the season for a 30-10 lead.
By halftime, when Norry led 35-12, Anna Ulmer had 14 points and four boards; Garvin had 11 points and 10 boards; and Emma Ulmer had six points and 11 rebounds.
"Teams are going to key in on who had a good game last time, so that leaves somebody else open," said Warriors coach Jeff Ulmer. "They're three very unselfish players. They don't care who gets the points in the game as long as they get the W at the end."
Paityn Moyer hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter for Lourdes, which shot 4-of-34 from the field (11.7%).
"We obviously didn't follow the game plan we wanted," said Klembara. "We had shots and they didn't drop, but we played hard. They just were more physical. It's a challenge, and we knew it."
Masie Reed, who had 16 points in the Red Raiders' 21-point semifinal win over Meadowbrook Christian, was held scoreless on 10 shots. Leah Kosmer paced Lourdes with 10 points and seven rebounds.
"Our team is pretty aggressive and sometimes that works against us because we'll get fouls right away," said Garvin, who eclipsed 600 points for the season and has 2,001 for her career. "Basically we were told to not foul, or reach (Thursday), and basically try to contain them. They were missing a lot of shots at the beginning and we got the rebounds."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Shamokin H.S.
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 53, LOURDES REGIONAL 24
Lourdes Regional (15-10) 24
Tori Lindemuth 2 0-2 4, Paityn Moyer 2 0-0 6, Leah Kosmer 3 4-4 10, Cassity Grimes 1 2-2 4. Totals 8 6-9 24.
3-point goals: Moyer 2.
Did not score: Masie Reed, Chloe Rishel, Gabriella Coleman, Anna Keer, Kaiden Chikotes.
Northumberland Christian (22-3) 53
Jenika Krum 1 0-0 2, Eden Treas 2 0-0 4, Emily Garvin 8 1-6 17, Anna Ulmer 7 5-5 20, Emma Ulmer 4 0-0 8. Totals 23 6-11 53.
3-point goals: A. Ulmer.
Did not score: Emily McCahan, Kendra Schoeppner, Aubrie Hostetter, Allison Miller, Kara Wilhelm.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional;4;8;6;6 — 24
Northumberland Christian;16;19;16;2 — 53