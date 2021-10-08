NORTHUMBERLAND — Emily Garvin scored three goals and added an assist to lead Northumberland Christian to a 6-1 win over Meadowbrook Christian in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association girls soccer Friday.
The Warriors (11-3 overall, 9-0 ACAA) led 3-1 at halftime as Garvin answered Kailey Devlin's tying goal and Eden Daku-Treas added another. Daku-Treas finished with a goal and two assists, while Anna Ulmer had one of each.
Emma George made 11 saves for the Lions (6-7-1, 3-4-1).
Northumberland Christian 6, Meadowbrook Christian 1
First half
NC-Emily Garvin (Anna Ulmer), 1:44; MC-Kailey Devlin (Audrie Millett), 8:50; NC-Garvin (Eden Daku-Treas), 14:23; NC-Daku-Treas, 26:21.
Second half
NC-Garvin, 43:41; NC-Elliana Zwatty (Daku-Treas), 67:03; NC-Ulmer (Garvin), 75:10.
Shots: NC 17-3. Corners: NC 9-0. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 11 (Emma George); Northumberland Christian 2 (Caitlyn Gray).