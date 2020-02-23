Emily Garvin and her Northumberland Christian teammates made history Saturday, winning one championship and earning a shot at another 160 miles apart within a span of nine hours.
The Warriors beat Meadowbrook Christian, 32-22, for their fourth consecutive Allegheny Christian Athletic Association tournament crown in the afternoon at DuBois Christian.
They then traveled to Troy High School for a 6:30 tip against Northeast Bradford in the District 4 Class A tournament. Garvin scored a career-high 35 points as Northumberland downed the top-seeded Panthers, 64-50.
Garvin scored 24 first-half points to help the Warriors forge a 34-20 halftime lead. She netted 21 in the first half of a district quarterfinal win over Benton.
“When she needs to, she can take over a game,” said Northumberland Christian coach Dan Severn. “She’s a team player and gets other people involved. She just does what she has to do.”
The Warriors (22-4) received points from four other players as Rebekah Hayner and Kaitlyn Bookwalter each scored eight. Emma Ulmer and Maddy Snyder added seven and six points, respectively. Bookwalter also added four rebounds.
Garvin, however, stole the show. At one point she scored six consecutive points with back-to-back three-point plays on driving layups. She made six of her 12 attempts form the line. She also had 10 rebounds and three steals.
“Once we started making baskets and realized we had a chance in the game it made it more exciting,” Garvin said. “It’s fun because we’ve never done stuff like this before. We get to show people what we are like, because we’ve never played in districts before.”
Garvin penetrated off the dribble and grabbed rebounds in the paint to lead the offense. She also impacted the defensive end, heading the press and forcing three steals. Northeast Bradford turned the ball over 23 times in the game.
Northumberland Christian trailed by two at the start of the second quarter, but Garvin had the majority of her points in that quarter to put her team in front for good. The Panthers made a run in the final quarter to close the gap to five, but they couldn’t keep up with Northumberland.
The win moved the fourth-seeded Warriors into the district final against Millville next week at a day and site to be announced. The third-seeded Quakers (19-5), who defeated Sullivan County 37-34 in their semifinal, lost to Northumberland Christian 55-39 on Dec. 9.
The Warriors played “Into the Unknown” from the Frozen 2 soundtrack before each of their district wins, and the song will likely lead any playlist until their postseason run — which includes a state tournament berth — ends.
“It’s always that one,” Garvin said of the song. “It always had to be that one.”
ACAA Championship
n Northumberland Christian 32,
Meadowbrook Christian 22
DUBOIS — Rebekah Hayner hit a pair of first-half 3-pointers, and Northumberland Christian broke open the game in the third quarter to win its fourth consecutive ACAA tournament crown.
Emily Garvin scored eight of her game-high 13 points in the second half for the Warriors.
Emily Baney and Jackie Stokes each scored 11 points for Meadowbrook Christian.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A GIRLS TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINAL
At Troy H.S.
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 64,
NORTHEAST BRADFORD 50
Northumberland Christian (22-4) 64
Rebekah Hayner 3 2-2 8, Maddy Snyder 2 1-2 6; Kaitlyn Bookwalter 3 2-4 8; Emily Garvin 14 6-12 35, Emma Ulmer 2 3-4 7. Totals 24 14-24 64.
3-point goals: Garvin, Snyder.
Did not score: Emma Treas, Anna Ulmer.
Northeast Bradford (20-4) 50
Alena Beebe 1 0-0 3, Jorja Welch 4 0-0 8, Lauryn Jones 1 0-0 3, Loren Zook 1 0-0 2, Lyndsay Moore 1 0-0 2, Vicky Rought 6 1-9 14, Maisey Neuber 7 2-4 18. Totals 21 3-13 50.
3-point goals: Neuber 2, Beebe, Jones, Rought.
Did not score: Julia Brown, Synthia Vail.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr.`13`21`17`13 — 64
Northeast Bradford`15`5`11`19 — 50
ALLEGHENY CHRISTIAN ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
At DuBois Christian School
Northumberland Christian 32,
Meadowbrook Christian 22
Meadowbrook Christian 22
Jackie Stokes 4 2-6 11, Emily Baney 5 1-4 11. Totals 9 3-10 22.
3-point goals: Stokes.
Did not score: Emily Toland, Shelby Hartman, Masy Devlin, Madison McNeal, Ellie Sweigard, Jeneka Day.
Northumberland Christian (21-4) 32
Rebekah Hayner 2 0-0 6, Emma Treas 1 0-0 2, Maddy Snyder 0 4-6 4, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 2 1-2 5, Emily Garvin 4 4-8 13, Anna Ulmer 0 0-1 0, Emma Ulmer 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 9-17 32.
3-point goals: Hayner 2, Garvin.
Did not score: Bethany Dressler.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook Chr.`4`4`5`9 — 22
Northumberland Chr.`10`5`11`6 — 32