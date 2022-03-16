HARRISBURG — Emily Garvin's impact on a basketball game is typically so consistent that it takes something extraordinary to stand apart from the many layups, rebounds and steals.
Well, the Northumberland Christian senior made a jaw or 12 drop at the very end of the first half of Wednesday's state quarterfinal, and she later sparked the game's decisive run.
"Emily Garvin — she's kind of insane," said Warriors senior Anna Ulmer.
Northumberland Christian raced to a 20-point lead in the first half, then stonewalled several rallies by Christian School of York to win 59-41 at Central Dauphin East High School.
"It did surprise me," Warriors coach Jeff Ulmer said of his team's dominance. "That's a really good team we just played; they played great basketball. I was never comfortable that the game was over until (York coach Michael Graybill) said, 'Can we put the subs in?'"
The District 4 champion Warriors (25-3) advanced to the PIAA Class A semifinals for the second consecutive year. They play District 6 runner-up Williamsburg (24-6) — which defeated District 1 champion Faith Christian, 43-27 — on Saturday at a site and time to be announced.
Garvin is just two weeks removed from scoring her 2,000th career point, something which hadn't been done in the area in a decade. Besides her obvious scoring prowess, she led the Warriors in rebounds, steals and assists in each of her first three varsity seasons — all at a height of 5-foot-8.
"She's just a special, special player," said Jeff Ulmer. "I doubt I'll ever see another player like her, and we hear that from almost every coach we play against. She's definitely a difference-maker in every game we play."
On Wednesday, District 3 runner-up York (26-4) started 1-for-10 from the floor, trailed by double figures after one quarter, and fell behind 25-5 at the 4:10 mark of the second period. The Defenders, however, closed the half with 14 points in three minutes, scoring points on each of their last four possessions. The momentum had undeniably shifted until Garvin beat the buzzer with an exceptional putback for a three-point play.
"I saw the shot was going to go over (the rim), and I love getting rebounds and jumping, and I was right there so I had to put it back up," she said. "I knew the clock was about to run out, so I had to be quick."
There probably couldn't be a more generic description of the play.
A York player leaped from behind, reaching well over Garvin's head, and had both hands on the missed 3-pointer when Garvin lunged to rip it away. She immediately put it in off the glass for a 34-19 halftime lead.
"She's incredible. I love her," said 6-foot-3 senior Emma Ulmer, who had 12 points and a team-high 10 boards. "Her rebounding is insane, and she's like the smallest person out there. It's so great to have her."
The Warriors were scoreless for nearly three minutes of the third quarter, and York went on a 7-4 run punctuated by a Kayleigh Rhine 3-pointer to pull within 12. Northumberland Christian responded with a 9-0 run over the ensuing 2 minutes, 13 seconds jump-started by a Garvin steal-and-score and a putback of another missed 3-pointer.
"I definitely wanted to make our margin bigger," said Garvin, who finished with a team-high 17 points, along with seven rebounds and six steals.
"She's the strongest guard that we've faced — not just physical strength, but mentally; she was making the right decisions," said York's Graybill. "At our level, one player that does everything she does is going to be ginormous."
Jenika Krum drilled the second of her 3-pointers to punctuate the run for a 47-26 lead. Eden Treas hit two of her three treys in the fourth quarter, including the answer to the Defenders pulling within 49-35.
Rhine, York's lone senior, finished with a game-high 18 points, including three 3-pointers. The Defenders were 5-of-13 from distance, but they missed their first four tries while falling behind 13-2.
"Second quarter, third quarter we lost (by) four and four (points), but you can't get down," said Graybill. "When we were down 8-2 I wasn't worried because we were getting good shots, and kids that normally hit — whether it was (the Warriors') extra height, extra length, the extra pressure by Northumberland, gotta give them credit — didn't hit the shots."
Emma Ulmer said: "Our defense was good. Just the top (of the zone — Garvin and Treas, who combined for nine steals), they played really good defense up there."
PIAA CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
QUARTERFINAL
At Central Dauphin East H.S.
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 59,
CHRISTIAN SCHOOL OF YORK 41
Christian School of York (26-4) 41
Kayleigh Rhine 4 7-9 18, Rylie Bell 1 0-0 3, Tirzah Miller 3 0-0 6, Ellen Brown 1 1-2 4, Linda Brown 5 0-0 10, Savannah Seablom 0 0-2 0. Totals 14 8-13 41.
3-point goals: Rhine 3, Bell, E. Brown.
Did not score: Tora Williams, Hannah Scott, Madison Byrd, Noelle Beliasov.
Northumberland Christian (25-3) 59
Eden Treas 3 0-0 9, Emily Garvin 7 3-3 17, Anna Ulmer 5 1-5 11, Emma Ulmer 6 0-0 12, Jenika Krum 2 0-0 6, Emily McCahan 1 2-2 4. Totals 24 6-10 59.
3-point goals: Treas 3, Krum 2.
Did not score: Allison Miller, Caryssa Ressler, Kara Wilhelm, Aubrie Hostetter, Kendra Schoeppner.
Score by quarters
Christian School of York;2;17;11;11 — 41
Northumberland Christian;13;21;15;10 — 59