Emily Garvin and Dani Rae Renno were last together in mid-January, playing against one another in perhaps the Valley’s best regular-season basketball game of the year.
Monday the two standouts were reunited on the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Teams, each honored among the very best in her classification.
Garvin, a junior guard/forward at Northumberland Christian, was voted to the Class A first team. She is the first Warrior to receive the high honor and to earn all-state status twice, having been named to the second team last year.
“I feel very honored and grateful that I was picked for it,” Garvin said. “I never really knew what (the award) was. My goal was just to go out and play my hardest and have fun.”
Renno, Mount Carmel’s senior center, was voted to the Class 2A first team after leading the Red Tornadoes to the state championship. She is the program’s first three-time honoree, and the Valley’s first since Ashley Heckard of Greenwood, 2001-03; Renno was third-team all-state as a sophomore and second-team a year ago. She is also the first Mount Carmel girl recognized as first-team all-state since Maria Fantanarosa, the state’s all-time scoring leader, in 1985.
Red Tornadoes coach Lisa Varano was honored as the Class 2A Coach of the Year.
The Pennsylvania Sports Writers Girls Basketball All-State Teams are chosen through a vote of a statewide poll of print media outlets. It is the sixth consecutive year at least two girls in The Daily Item coverage area were recognized.
<>
Garvin’s season ended early in the second half of a state semifinal in Jenkintown when she re-aggravated an ankle injury and limped off the court. The hopes of the two-time defending district champion Warriors playing for a state title hobbled away with her.
“I ran into a girl and stepped on it weird,” she recalled. “As soon as I landed on it, I knew I messed it up again. I was so mad, mad that I couldn’t help my team. They all played really hard to try to win.”
Playing hard is Garvin’s M.O. For a 5-foot-6 player, she does an extraordinary amount of work in the key among taller players. Whether it’s scoring off dribble-penetration and putbacks, or rebounding in traffic, she excels with heart, determination and athleticism.
This season marked the third in a row that Garvin led Northumberland Christian in scoring (16.4 ppg.), rebounding (7.9), steals (5.0) and assists (4.1). The Warriors were 69-11 in that stretch with a National Christian School Athletic Association division championship in 2019, consecutive District 4 Class A crowns the last two years, and a 4-1 record in state playoff games.
“I don’t pay attention to getting stats and stuff because I want to focus on playing well as a team,” said Garvin. “Whenever we play well as a team the game is way more fun. So I’m always focusing on connecting with my teammates, but I also have a very competitive nature. I always want to win.”
Garvin, who has been the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association MVP three years running, will enter her senior season with 1,391 points, fourth in program history. She’ll have a chance to finish second behind Alyssa Wesner’s 2,175.
“(All-state first team) is definitely the biggest thing,” she said of her athletic accolades. “I feel so honored.”
<>
Renno recalled sitting in the stands watching Mount Carmel girls varsity games and being inspired by the banners that celebrated so much past success.
“Looking at those and seeing all the names there, that’s what I wanted. I wanted to be part of a team that won a district championship,” she said. “So in eighth grade, I was saying, ‘Someday that’s going to be us. Someday that’s going to be us.’”
Renno led the Red Tornadoes to three district championships in her years as a starter, each of which was capped by all-state recognition. This season, she averaged a team-best 20.6 points and 10.0 rebounds to receive a first-team nod. The only other Red Tornado honored multiple times was Nicole Varano, who was third team in 2017 and second team in 2018.
“She’s definitely made her mark in program history,” said Lisa Varano. “I’ve been asked which team is our best team and who are the best players, and it’s such an unfair question because there are so many. Going back to when I started 11, 12 years ago, there were girls on every single one of our teams that I remember as an impact player, and there were those who were next-level. Dani has risen to that. She’ll be remembered as one of the strongest players to come through the program.”
Renno finished her career third on Mount Carmel’s all-time scoring list with 1,566 points, and she amassed 930 rebounds. In her final game, she had team-highs of 24 points (shooting 10-of-13 from the field, 4-for-4 at the free-throw line) and 10 rebounds as the Red Tornadoes beat Neshannock 54-43 for the Class 2A state title.
The Red Tornadoes went 78-28 in Renno’s four varsity seasons. She’ll attend Elizabethtown College along with the third District 4 girl honored Monday, Loyalsock senior Summer McNulty, who was Class 3A first team.
“It makes me feel small, but also big in a sense,” Renno said of her legacy. “As a player I was third in program history, but as a team we accomplished something that was never done before.”
<>
Mount Carmel has won 10 district championships in 11 seasons — including the last four in a row — under Lisa Varano, and the Red Tornadoes have qualified for the state tournament in 12 consecutive years. She took over the program in the middle of the 2009-10 campaign, and generated a string of eight 20-win seasons (and nine overall). The team has never won fewer than 16 games in a season for her, running her career mark to 268-63.
Mount Carmel’s girls program is 14-17 all-time in the state playoffs, 13-11 under Varano. They have won at least one state game in six consecutive years, and made the quarterfinals thrice since 2012. The state championship was the first by a District 4 girls team since Elkland won Class A in 1996.
“As coaches, (assistant Gary Spears) and I talk about it a lot. We’ve been through all the near-misses together, and it’s obvious how devastating some of the losses were. We really wanted it for the girls,” she said. “To see their disappointment when they lose hurts more than anything; to see them not be able to achieve something when you know they can get there is very difficult.
“So speaking for Gary and I, it’s nice to get that validation as a coach, that the program has succeeded at that level, but even more to be able to help achieve that for the team and the players who have come before. That’s where the satisfaction comes from.”