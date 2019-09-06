LAPORTE — Emily Garvin’s fourth goal of the game, coming in the second overtime, gave Northumberland Christian a 6-5 victory over host Sullivan County in nonleague girls soccer action on Thursday.
Bethany Beinlich scored with four minutes left in regulation and goalie Kassidy Beinlich scored the tying goal with two minutes left in regulation, to send the game into overtime for the Griffins (1-1).
Emma Daku-Treas added two goals and two assists for the Warriors (4-1).
Rebakah Hayner made 17 saves for Northumberland Christian.
Northumberland Christian 6,
Sullivan County 5
First half
NC-Emily Garvin (Anna Ulmer), 27:00; SC-Chloe Burke, 17:00; NC-Garvin (Ulmer), 13:00; SC-N/A; NC-Emma Daku-Treas (Garvin), 4:00.
Second half
NC-Ellie Springman, 27:00; NCS-Garvin (Daku-Treas), 24:00; NCA-Daku-Treas (Garvin), 16:00; SC-Bethany Beinlich, 4:00; SC- Kassidy Beinlich (Burke), 2:00.
Second OT
NC-Garvin (Daku-Treas).
Shots: SC, 22-12. Corners: NC, 9-3. Saves: Northumberland Christian (Rebekah Hayner), 17; Sullivan County (Kassidy Beinlich), 6.
n East Juniata 7, Danville 0
COCOLAMUS — Thea Neimond scored three goals in a little less than three minutes early in the second half to lift the Tigers to the nonleague win.
With Tigers leading 2-0, Neimond scored off an assist from Clarye Guyer just 4:26 into the second half. Just 42 seconds later, Kierstyn Fogle assisted on a Neimond goal. Neimond capped the spurt with an unassisted goal 7:03 into the second half.
Fogle scored two goals in the first half for East Juniata (2-0). Madison McDonald and Macey Buskey also had goals for the Tigers.
East Juniata 7, Danville 0
First half
EJ-Kierstyn Fogle (Thea Neimond), 13:25; EJ-Fogle, 22:33.
Second half
EJ-Madison McDonald, 3:02; EJ-Neimond (Clarye Guyer), 4:26; EJ-Neimond (Fogle), 5:08; EJ-Neimond, 7:03; EJ-Macey Buskey (Marissa Courdet), 38:53.
Shots: EJ, 14-2. Corners: EJ, 4-0. Saves: Danville, 7; East Juniata (Brianna Henry), 2.
n Mount Carmel 9,
Tri-Valley 1
MOUNT CARMEL — Mia Chapman scored five first-half goals, including a natural hat trick to open the game, to lead the Red Tornadoes to the nonleague victory.
Katie Witkoski, Hayley Sypniewski, Brooke Bernini and Lexi Kane also scored for Mount Carmel, which had 36 shots in the game.
Mount Carmel 9, Tri-Valley 1
First half
MC-Mia Chapman (unassisted), 34:50; MC-Chapman (Talia Mazzatesta), 29:11; MCA-Chapman (Lauren Ayres), 27:04; MC-Katie Witkoski (Lexi Kane), 24:05; MC-Chapman (unassisted), 18:21; MC-Chapman (unassisted), 13:25; MC-Haley Sypniewski (Brooke Bernini), 4:08; MC-Bernini (Erin Bossler), 1:03.
Second half
MC-Kane (Mazzatesta), 38:00; TV-Jozlyn Reinohl (Alison Huhn), 29:33.
Shots: MC, 36-10. Saves: Tri-Valley (Lexi Snyder), 20; Mount Carmel (Payton Carl, 4 and Gabby McGinley, 6), 10.
n Berwick 4, Shamokin 3
COAL TOWNSHIP — Kayla Fernandez scored with 12:53 and 6:41 left in the game as the Bulldogs rallied to beat Shamokin in nonleague action.
Shamokin opened up a 3-0 lead in the first half on goals by Kait Dunn, Madison Lippay and Baylee Pensyl, but Fernandez scored with 58 seconds left in the first half and it was all Bulldogs after that.
Berwick 4, Shamokin 3
First half
Sham-Kait Dunn, 31:24; Sham-Madison Lippay (Liz Heise), 17:59; Sham-Baylee Pensyl (Sadie Komara), 1:50; Ber-Kayla Fernandez (Katie Starr), :58.
Second half
Ber-Morgan Shock, 27:50; Ber-Fernandez, 12:53; Ber-Fernandez, 6:41.
Shots: Tied, 12-12. Corners: Ber, 4-2. Saves: Shamokin 9, Berwick 9.
n Line Mountain 3,
Williams Valley 2
TOWER CITY — Halley Shaffer scored twice, and Veronica Rebuck added a goal for the Eagles, who overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit for the nonleague win.
Line Mountain 3,
Williams Valley 2
First half
WV-Elyssa Yeagley (Piper Barry), 19:25.
Second half
LM-Halley Shaffer, 30:45; LM-Veronica Rebuck (Megan Ney), 16:52; LM-Shaffer, 10:10; WV-Yeagley, 6:02.
Saves: Line Mountain 7 (Sara Canepa); Williams Valley 6 (Madeline Bordner).