NORTHUMBERLAND — Samuel Garvin had two goals, while Nicholas Bisaccia, Jackson Conner and Michael Cantine each had a goal and an assist for Northumberland Christian in a nonleague boys soccer victory Monday.
Noah Conner and Landon Hostetter also scored for the Warriors (5-2).
Norry led by scores of 4-0, and 7-1, before the Quakers rallied in the second half.
Evan Brokenshire had two goals for Millville (1-4-1).
Northumberland Christian 7, Millville 4
First half
NC: Michael Cantine (direct kick) 9:39; NC: Noah Conner (Nicholas Bisaccia) 25:08; NC: Jackson Conner (penalty) 28:29; NC: Samuel Garvin (Alec Phillips) 30:28.
Second half
M: Gavin Birkett, 47:20; NC: Bisaccia (J. Conner) 50:33; NC: Garvin (Cantine) 52:36; NC: Landon Hostetter, 58:24; M: Evan Brokenshire, 59:19; M: Sawyer Wodehouse (Dylan Brokenshire) 77:69; M: E. Brokenshire (unassisted) 73:22.
Shots: NC 14-10; Corners: NC 3-0; Saves: Northumberland Christian: 6 (Conner Bennett), Millville: 7 (Thomas Kraintz).