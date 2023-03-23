ENOLA — Ben Gearhart had a two-run homer and grand slam helping him driving in 7 runs in three straight at bats to lead Selinsgrove to a 12-4 victory over East Pennsboro in nonleague baseball action.
The Seals took a 7-0 lead with four runs in the fourth and two runs in the sixth in a matchup of last year's PIAA Class 4A quarterfinalist and last year's Class 5A state runner-up.
In the fourth, Gearhart and Mark Pastore each had RBI singles, while Josh Domaracki added a two-run single. Gearhart would hit a two-run homer in the sixth after Mason Richter tripled in front of him.
East Pennsboro would score four runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull within 7-4, but Tyler Swineford doubled home a run, before Gearhart's grand slam as Selinsgrove pushed its lead to 12-4.
Domaracki would get the win, allowing just an earned run. The lefty struck out nine and didn't walk a batter. Gearhart pitched a perfect seventh to finish off the game.
Selinsgrove 12, East Pennsboro 4
Selinsgrove;010;425;0 - 12-15-2
East Pennsboro;000;040;0 - 4-6-0
Josh Domaracki, Ben Gearhart (7) and Gannon Steimling. Ryan Stover, Andrew Seibert (4), Niko Thalassinos (6), Matt Barder (6) and Lucas Martz.
WP: Domaracki; LP: Stover.
Selinsgrove: Domaracki 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Andrew Gephart, 2-for-5, run; Tyler Swineford 1-for-3, double, run, RBI; Mason Richter, 2-for-3, triple, 3 runs; Ben Gearhart 4-for-4, 2 homers (5th, one on); (6th, grand slam), 4 runs scored, 7 RBIs; Mark Pastore, 1-for-4, run, RBI; Bryce Shaffer, 2-for-4.
East Pennsboro: Isaac Gilbert, 1-for-3, RBI; Seibert, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Steel Bayer 1-for-3, run, RBI; Eric Foster, 1-for-3, run.