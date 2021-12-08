After being named a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II first team all-star, and a Pa. Soccer Coaches Association all-state selection, Southern Columbia junior Loren Gehret added another accolade to her resume — all-American.
Gehret was one of four Pennsylvania girls named to the United Soccer Coaches Association fall high school all-American team.
Gehret scored 42 goals and dished out 22 assists — both team-highs — as the Tigers won their second consecutive state title. Southern Columbia scored 88 goals, meaning Gehret played a direct role in 72.7% of them.
Four Tigers teammates — seniors Riley Reed, Evelyn Cook, Summer Tillett and Cassidy Savitski — were also HAC-II first-team all-stars.
Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine was named the PSCA Coach of the Year for Class A girls.
Milton also had five first-team selections, tied with the Tigers for the most in HAC-II.
A pair of HAC-I players also earned all-state recognition in Mifflinburg senior Peyton Yocum and Lewisburg senior Elena Malone.
From the midfield, Yocum led the Wildcats to the best season in program history as Mifflinburg captured its first HAC-I and District 4 titles, and reached the state quarterfinals in their first PIAA postseason appearance. Malone earned all-state recognition as one of the best center backs in the area.
Mifflinburg coach Erich Hankamer was also named HAC-I coach of the year, as the Wildcats put five players on the first team. Joining Yocum were senior goalkeeper Kristi Benfield, senior defender Grace Weber, senior midfielder Emily Walls and sophomore forward Sarah Fritz.
Joining Malone on the HAC-I top team from the Green Dragons was junior forward Sophie Kilbride. Shikellamy put four players on the top team in seniors Averi Dodge, Wiley Egan and Taylor Sees, along with junior goalkeeper Cassie Ronk. Shamokin had seniors Sarah Hoover and Sadie Komara earn spots on the top team.
Selinsgrove senior Cierra Adams and junior Ella Magee, and Midd-West senior Lily Shutt and sophomore Rachel Keister also earned spots on the top team.
In HAC-II, junior goalkeeper Mo Reiner, senior defender Riley Murray, senior midfielder Leah Walter and a pair of forwards — senior Janae Bergey and sophomore Mackenzie Lopez — represent the Black Panthers on the top team.
Also earning spots on the top team were Mount Carmel senior forward Mia Chapman and Warrior Run junior defender Lindsey Trapani.
PA SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION ALL-STATE
Loren Gehret, jr., Southern Columbia; Peyton Yocum, sr., Mifflinburg; Elena Malone, sr., Lewisburg.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE-DIVISION I
FIRST TEAM ALL-STARS
Goalkeepers: Kristi Benfield, sr., Mifflinburg; Cassie Ronk, jr., Shikellamy.
Defenders: Elena Malone, sr., Lewisburg; Grace Weber, sr., Mifflinburg; Natalie Reader, jr., Montoursville; Cierra Adams, sr., Selinsgrove; Sarah Hoover, sr., Shamokin; Taylor Sees, sr., Shikellamy.
Midfielders: Devon Walker, jr., Jersey Shore; Lily Shutt, sr., Midd-West; Emily Walls, sr., Mifflinburg; Peyton Yocum, sr., Mifflinburg; Ella Magee, jr., Selinsgrove; Wiley Egan, sr., Shikellamy.
Forwards: Sophie Kilbride, jr., Lewisburg; Rachel Keister, so., Midd-West; Sarah Fritz, so., Mifflinburg; Lily Saul, sr., Montoursville; Sadie Komara, sr., Shamokin; Averi Dodge, sr., Shikellamy.
SECOND TEAM ALL-STARS
Goalkeepers: Madison Lippay, jr., Shamokin; Adelia Engel, sr., Williamsport.
Defenders: Averi Maihle, jr., Jersey Shore; Madison Cardello, sr., Lewisburg; Emma Martin, jr., Midd-West; Gianna Gamble, fr., Selinsgrove; Rorey Egan, so., Shikellamy; Elizabeth Shultz, so., Williamsport.
Midfielders: Chloe Sauer, jr., Midd-West; Madison Mull, jr., Montoursville; Erin Mullen, sr., Selinsgrove; Madyson Waugh, sr., Shamokin; Paige Fausey, jr., Shikellamy; Mallory Pardoe, sr., Williamsport.
Forwards: Aliyah Neece, jr., Jersey Shore; Taylor Beachy, jr., Mifflinburg; Tyeana Barge, sr., Selinsgrove; Carly Nye, so., Shamokin; Sophia Feathers, jr., Shikellamy; Kailee Helmrich, sr., Williamsport.
HONORABLE MENTION
Central Mountain: Madison Briggs, sr.; Mia Kopysciansky, sr. Jersey Shore: Sara Pecchia, sr.; Gracie Welshans, jr. Lewisburg: Caroline Blakeslee, fr.; Maria Bozella, fr. Midd-West: Becca Yount, sr.; Rylee Weaver, jr. Mifflinburg: Avery Metzger, jr.; Ella Shuck, jr. Montoursville: Payton Bragalone, jr.; Lydia Ernest, jr. Selinsgrove: Abby Parise, so.; Veronica Stanford, sr. Shamokin: Ally Waugh, so.; Kennedy Petrovich, so. Shikellamy: Mckenna Zellers, jr.; Blaire Balestrini, so. Williamsport: Miah Jones, jr.; Matison Cramer, sr.
DIVISION I COACH OF THE YEAR
Erich Hankamer, Mifflinburg
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE-DIVISION II
FIRST TEAM ALL-STARS
Goalkeepers: Alyssa Shuman, jr., Bloomsburg; Mo Reiner, jr., Milton.
Defenders: Lauren Boyer, sr., Bloomsburg; Sydney Hunsinger, sr., Central Columbia; Kathryn Schluter, sr., Loyalsock; Riley Murray, sr., Milton; Riley Reed, sr., Southern Columbia; Lindsey Trapani, jr., Warrior Run.
Midfielders: Madeline Evans, jr., Bloomsburg; Lindsey Bull, jr., Central Columbia; Sophia Clark, so., Hughesville; Leah Walter, sr., Milton; Evelyn Cook, sr., Southern Columbia; Summer Tillett, sr., Southern Columbia.
Forwards: Haley Bull, fr., Central Columbia; Janae Bergey, sr., Milton; Mackenzie Lopez, so., Milton; Mia Chapman, sr., Mount Carmel; Cassidy Savtiski, sr., Southern Columbia; Loren Gehret, jr., Southern Columbia.
SECOND TEAM ALL-STARS
Keepers: Karsyn Cox, so., Central Columbia; Rylie French, sr., Loyalsock.
Defenders: Rachel Williams, jr., Bloomsburg; Norah Barry, jr., Central Columbia; Haley Sypniewski, jr., Mount Carmel; Leah Shedleski, jr., Mount Carmel; Emma Genners, jr., Southern Columbia; Kiley Bohart, jr., Warrior Run.
Midfielders: Madelyn Blake, so., Central Columbia; Madison Whitesell, sr., Central Columbia; Kara Thompson, sr., Danville; Alexis Beaver, sr., Milton; Leah Grow, sr., Warrior Run; Maggie Sheets, jr., Warrior Run.
Forwards: Brynna Zenter, so., Bloomsburg; Teagan Serrano, fr., Bloomsburg; Libby Fortin, so., Hughesville; Sophie Shadle, jr., Southern Columbia; Amara Bieber, so., Warrior Run; Raygan Lust, fr., Warrior Run.
HONORABLE MENTION
Bloomsburg: Ava Billmeyer, so.; Camden Wasielewski, fr. Central Columbia: Paige Flaugh, sr.; Mary Grace Duncan, so. Danville: Maddy Sauers, jr.; Jill Nied, so. Hughesville: Sarah Gardner, sr.; Hailey Poust, jr. Loyalsock: Rhandie Jessell, sr.; Emma Strickland, jr. Milton: Lilly Batman, fr.; Ryen Roush, jr. Mount Carmel: Rachel Witkoski, jr.; Gabby McGinley, jr. Southern Columbia: Colby Bernhard, sr.; Marlee Swank, sr. Warrior Run: Addyson Ohnmeiss, fr.; Madelyn Ross, sr.
DIVISION II COACH OF THE YEAR
Ryan Polly, Central Columbia