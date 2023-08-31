CATAWISSA — Brothers Ben and Jake Gehret each scored two goals in the Tigers' shutout-win against Berwick. Jake Gehret recorded his first career varsity goal with 33 seconds to go in the first half.
Issac Carter scored the game's opening goal, and dished out three assists. Landon Ferrara ended with a goal and an assist of his own.
Southern Columbia 7, Berwick 0
First half
SC: Issac Carter, 39:09; SC: Ben Gehret (Landon Ferrara), 27:22; SC: B. Gehret (Carter), 3:33; SC: Jake Gehret (Carter), 0:33.
Second half
SC: Ferrara (B. Gehret), 36:11; SC: Cage Bernhard (Carter), 35:35; SC: J. Gehret (B. Gehret), 17:30.
Shots: SC 13-9. Corners: SC 11-5. Saves: Southern Columbia 8 (Ethan Reed); Berwick 6 (Elijah McCreedy).