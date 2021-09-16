CATAWISSA — After Bloomsburg topped Southern Columbia by six goals last season, the programs went on runs that resulted in a state titles for each.
While the Panthers lost seven starters to graduation compared to the Tigers’ one, Thursday’s 2-1 win for Southern Columbia was an important one.
“It was a great win,” Southern coach Derek Stine said. “Bloomsburg was a state champion last year. Even though they lost a lot of girls, they still have that mentality that comes with winning a state championship. They’re a well-coached team, and it was an all-around great game. We were excited for it. It was certainly a playoff-like atmosphere.”
Junior phenom Loren Gehret scored both goals for the Tigers (4-0), who are now winners of 22 straight dating back to last season. Gehret has scored at least one goal in each of those last eight games.
“It’s a great win for all of us,” said Gehret, who already has scored seven goals this year. “We were preparing for this game all week. It was really great to come out with a win. If we would’ve just kept it close, we would’ve been happy with that, but coming out with a win is just crazy and will really build our confidence.”
Gehret’s second goal came in the 54th minute off a rocketing 45-yard pass from a Riley Reed free kick.
After cutting forward to gather the long pass, Gehret snuck behind her defender and buried the ball into the back left corner of the net for what would prove to be the game-winner.
“Our coaches were constantly telling us to get up and pressure every ball as soon as you see someone get it,” she said. “As soon as I saw (the free kick) go, I ran after it. I saw the defender was coming really hard too, so I thought if I just get a quick touch back, she’d probably keep going a little longer and I’d be able to get around her. Once she saw me, I think she didn’t know what else to do and it went good in our favor.
“Riley is really, really great at placing the ball right in behind the defense. (Assistant coach) Jen (Stine) always tells us to make our runs early and start running once she touches the ball, so that’s exactly what we did. We were getting really close a few times before that so it was just bound to happen and luckily, it did.”
“She’s proven well for us at that,” Stine added of Reed. “Back in the state championship last year, she really rocketed a shot. She’s a great outside shooter and passer.”
Gehret’s first goal came courtesy of a penalty kick in the 18th minute after the Tigers narrowly missed on their two previous good looks.
The Panthers (1-2) answered less than nine minutes later when Brynna Zentner collected a pass from Teagan Serrano and fired it in for an equalizer.
“That was big because it was a pretty quick answer after they got the penalty kick,” Bloomsburg coach Aaron Flook said. “Instead of burying our heads and playing from behind, we still attacked and got the nice setup to get the ball behind their defense. (Serrano) crossed it and Brynna made a wonderful finish. It was a big momentum boost for us and taking that into halftime was key.”
Once Southern took a 2-1 lead in the second half, its defense became even more intense, neutralizing a slew of threats by Bloomsburg by constantly clearing the ball back to midfield and beyond.
Senior defender Summer Tillett was among the most physical of the bunch, often bullying Panthers to gain possession and feed her forwards.
“She’s a great player for us and she’s very physical,” Stine said of Tillett. “And (goalkeeper) Mackenzie (Palacz) is great for us as well, as she sees the defense and guides them around the field. Between the two of them and the rest of our defense, they make it really hard for a team to come back against us once we get a lead.”
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 2, BLOOMSBURG 1
First half
SC-Loren Gehret (PK), 22:36; B-Brynna Zentner (Teagan Serrano), 13:54.
Second half
SC-Gehret (Riley Reed), 26:37.
Shots: SC, 12-9. Corner kicks: B, 2-1. Saves: Bloomsburg 7 (Alyssa Shuman), Southern Columbia 4 (Mackenzie Palacz).