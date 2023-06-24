Even after graduation, Southern Columbia’s Loren Gehret continues to rack up the accolades.
Gehret was named the Gatorade Pennsylvania Girls Soccer Player of the Year on Friday after leading the Tigers to their third consecutive Class A state championship this past season. After winning the state award, Gehret is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year award, which will be announced later this month.
“It’s pretty awesome considering there’s so many good soccer players in PA. So to be considered one of the best is super cool and completely unexpected,” Gehret said.
Last season, Gehret led the Tigers with 44 goals and 23 assists, which included four goals and an assist in a 5-3 win in the state championship game against Freedom. Overall, Gehret registered 139 goals and 76 assists during her time at Southern Columbia.
Gehret was previously named the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association’s Player of the Year. Gehret is also a two-time United Soccer Coaches All-American selection and a three-time Daily Item Player of the Year.
A three-sport athlete, Gehret eclipsed 1,000 points as a basketball player during the winter. In the spring, Gehret was a part of the Tigers’ 4x400 relay team that earned a seventh-place medal at the PIAA Track and Field Championships.
Gehret is only the second athlete from Southern Columbia and the school’s first female athlete to receive player of the year honors. Gehret joins Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming, who won it back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019.
“It’s nice to have our school getting the recognition they deserve,” Gehret said. “We have such a great community and awesome coaches, so for them to take part in the awesome award is just really neat.”
Gehret joins a few former and current U.S. women’s national team players to previously winner the award at the state level, including Abby Wambach, Mallory Swanson, Heather O’Reilly and Alyssa Thompson.
Gehret will continue playing soccer at the Division I ranks at Monmouth University this fall.
“I’m super excited and ready for something new,” Gehret said. “It’s going to be a lot different than high school, but the players and coaches are all awesome. They remind me a lot of my high school team, which I love.”