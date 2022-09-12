CATAWISSA — Southern Columbia All-American Loren Gehret scored her 100th career goal Monday as the Tigers picked up a 4-2 win over Midd-West in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II soccer.
Gehret's goal at the 29:25 mark in the first half came off a helper from Sophia Shadle, and helped the defending Class A state champion to its first win of the season.
Midd-West (4-2 overall, 0-1 HAC-II) would get an unassisted goal from Chloe Sauer to pull within 2-1, before Gehret added a second goal with 10:17 left in the first half.
Peyton Wisloski also had two goals for the Tigers (1-1-1, 1-0). Quinn Johnston had two saves for the Tigers.
Rachel Keister scored with 8:05 left for the other Mustangs goal.
Southern Columbia 4, Midd-West 2
First half
SC-Peyton Wisloski, 38:42; SC-Loren Gehret (Sophie Shadle), 29:25; MW-Chloe Sauer, 23:47; SC-Gehret, 10:17.
Seconds half
SC-Wisloski (Gehret), 33:00; MW-Rachel Keister, 8:05.
Shots: SC 12-4. Corners: SC 3-2. Saves: Midd-West 7 (Rylee Weaver); Southern Columbia 2 (Quinn Johnston).