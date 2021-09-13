TURBOTVILLE — Southern Columbia’s observed the miscommunication, acted quickly, and pushed a ball through the final line of defense.
Sophie Shadle didn’t even look up at the goal before hitting the shot, but that didn’t matter as she beat Warrior Run’s keeper for a goal.
Loren Gehret scored the other two tallies for the Tigers, who defeated Warrior Run 3-1 Monday afternoon in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action.
Shadle split two defenders to find a ball from Colby Bernhard for a quick shot.
“Honestly, I saw they weren’t communicating, and they were both trying to go for the same ball,” Shadle said. “We were working on running through balls at practice. I wanted to really score and just went for it and hoped for the best.
“If I’m being honest, I didn’t even look up to see where the goal was,” Shadle said. “I just rocketed the shot off.”
Mackenzie Palacz stopped three of four shots on goal. She also did an outstanding job of putting the defenders into position to stop Warrior Run’s offense.
The Defenders struggled in the opening half, putting up just four attempts with two going directly on goal. Palacz stopped both attempts.
“It was a tough game,” Warrior Run Rob Ryder said.
The second half played out much differently as Warrior Run started to connect passes, and create pressure on Southern Columbia’s defense.
Raygan Lust, off a Peyton Meehan feed, scored the Defenders only goal of the match with the lone attempt on goal over the second 40 minutes.
“We were definitely working the ball through the seams and finding the corners,” Ryder said. “In the first half, we were kind of just giving it to their defense with all our kicks and clears. We started to find some of the holes and got our heads up and looking.”
Gehret looked in near mid-season form as she finished with two goals with four shots on goal. She finished with five total shots and nearly added an assist in the second half.
“She definitely has been working on it,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said. “We’re only three games in. We haven’t got to see a lot of it. She’s worked on a lot of good things. She performs well for us.”
Gehret finished and set players up throughout the match. One player to benefit from the offensive pressure was Shadle.
The win pushes Southern Columbia’s record to 3-0 as it heads to defending three-A champion Bloomsburg Wednesday for a night match.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 3, WARRIOR RUN 1
First half
SCA-Loren Gehret, 31:39; SCA-Sophie Shadle (Colby Bernhard), 37:01.
Second half
SCA-Gehret, 43:30; WR-Raygan Lust (Peyton Meehan), 60:50.
Shots: SCA 23-6; Shots on goal: SCA, 11-4. Corners: SCA, 6-4; Saves: SCA 3 (Mackenzie Palacz); WR 8 (Addisyn Ohnmeiss).