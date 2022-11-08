The Daily Item
SCRANTON — Southern Columbia began defense of its back-to-back state titles with an overpowering second half and a record-setting performance from All-American Loren Gehret.
Gehret had a hat trick and added an assist as the Tigers pulled away from District 2 champion Montrose for a 5-2 win at Scranton High on Tuesday night.
Southern — winners of the last two PIAA Class A crowns and three of the last four — advances to Saturday’s quarterfinals against Camp Hill. The Tigers are now 14-6-1.
The Tigers led 1-0 at the half when Gehret scored her 131st career goal, a tally that broke a tie with Erin (Snyder) Spotts’ for the program record. Spotts is an assistant with Southern.
Montrose tied the game early in the second half, only to have Gehret respond with her second goal of the game. Gehret had a hand in the first insurance goal, sending a corner kick into the box that senior Ava Yancoskie was able to head in for a 3-1 lead.
Freshman Kennadie Kramer added the fourth goal off a feed from Sophie Shadle in the final 10 minutes before Gehret put the capper on the victory.
The win was the 12th consecutive state playoff win for the Tigers, whose last PIAA setback was in the opening round of the 2014 playoffs.
Southern bounced back from an overtime loss to South Williamsport in the District 4 final. The Mounties won their opener, 9-0 over Harrisburg Christian. If both teams win Saturday, they would meet in the state semifinal for the second year in a row.