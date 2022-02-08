CATAWISSA — Loren Gehret made her name as an All-American soccer striker, but the Southern Columbia junior never scored at the clip she did Tuesday night.
Gehret dropped 18 of her career-high 23 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Tigers erased a 12-point deficit to stun Bloomsburg, 64-62, in a wildly entertaining battle of the top teams in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II girls basketball.
"We went through that whole, entire game fighting all the way back through to tie it," she said. "I mean, once you're that far you gotta win it all, you know?"
With its eighth consecutive win, Southern Columbia (17-1) clinched at least a share of the HAC-II crown at 13-1 with two games remaining. Bloomsburg (15-3), which had won three games in a row, dropped into a second-place tie at 10-3 with Mount Carmel.
Alli Griscavage and Summer Tillett scored 19 and 15 points, respectively, in the win, and they each had a pair of buckets in the Tigers' fourth-quarter rally. Gehret, though, was on a different plane, scoring eight consecutive points for her team in one stretch to chip away at a deficit that was as large as 43-31 with 12 seconds to play in the third.
"(We were down) 10 points, I think?" said Southern coach Kam Traugh. "Oh, 12? I tried to stop looking at one point."
With 1:40 to play in regulation, Gehret made a steal near the sideline, and raced downcourt for a layup that could have made it a two-point game. Panthers junior post Madeline Evans recovered to make a jaw-dropping block/steal, and her team went to the line looking to add to a 52-48 lead. The Panthers missed three consecutive foul shots over two possessions, and Tillett scored off an inbound play to make it 52-50 with 48.2 ticks left.
"That's when we came down and had a couple opportunities to make some free throws to seal the game and we didn't," said Bloomsburg coach John Wittman, "and they came back and did a good job."
Southern's Ava Novak stole the ball from Bryn Zentner with 33.7 to play, and, after a pair of Tigers timeouts, Zentner stole a Novak pass at 20.3. The Panthers then triggered an inbound play from the sideline to Olivia Hull barreling toward the hoop, but her layup was off the mark. Tillett tracked down the ball and passed it ahead to Colby Bernhard, who found Gehret streaking for a tying layup and foul at the 12.5 mark.
Gehret missed the free throw, and Bloomsburg rebounded. Evans' right-wing hook shot off an inbound pass with 1.5 seconds left banked off the board and the front of the rim.
"It was a big play, making the (tying) shot, but I knew I had to try to make contact because if I didn't there was only a few seconds left," Gehret said. "It sucks (the foul shot) didn't go in, but I thought we came back and fought real hard."
Griscavage began overtime by converting a Novak assist deep in the post, and the teams began to trade scores in what would amount to 22 combined points in four minutes. Gehret made four fouls in a row, and Griscavage drained a pair to put the Tigers in front 60-56 with 1:48 left.
Zentner scored six of her game-high 25 points in OT, including a clutch layup that made it 60-58 with less than a minute to play. Zentner then caused a turnover on the inbound pass to regain possession, but the Panthers' inbound pass from under their basket was deflected behind the backboard to the opposite side of the hoop. Gehret grabbed it and bolted downcourt for a layup that made it 62-58.
Gehret then answered a Zentner drive with two free throws, going 6-for-6 at the line in overtime and 8-for-11 overall.
"We were down a lot, so we just had to stay calm and collect ourselves and just get the best shot," said Gehret, whose previous career-best was 21 points in last season's District 4 Class 2A title loss to eventual state champion Mount Carmel. "We had to play with confidence."
Bloomsburg led 13-10 after one quarter, having nudged in front when Griscavage picked up her second foul just four minutes in. The Panthers switched to a man-to-man defense that sparked a 9-4 run for their biggest lead to that point, 18-12 early in the second quarter. Southern fought back to tie the score at 20, but Zentner knifed through the lane for a layup that beat the first-half buzzer.
"I personally was a little disappointed we were only up two at half," said Wittman. "I think we were doing everything we wanted to do, but I think we had a couple other opportunities that we didn't take advantage of — defensively and offensively — that maybe would have made that spread a little bit better. The fact is, we still did get up (12), and we couldn't hold that lead.
"They got the momentum on us, and I think that was a big difference. I think their free-throw shooting, certainly, was a factor, and I just think we just got a little careless and did some things we really shouldn't have done."
Zentner scored nine points in the first four-plus minutes of the second half, and Bloomsburg started 7-for-8 from the field to go up 38-28 on an Alyssa Shuman 3-pointer. Tillett powered her way to nine points in the third to keep the game from getting away.
"To be honest, we did not play a very good first half. I thought we played very sloppy, lazy," said Traugh. "We kept preaching to them during the timeouts and before the fourth quarter, we need to keep hustling, go for loose balls, stay aggressive. Stop them and get something (on offense). I honestly do think our best four minutes was in the overtime."
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 64, BLOOMSBURG 62, OT
Bloomsburg (15-3, 10-3) 62
Olivia Hull 3 0-2 6, Maddie Devine 3 0-0 6, Bryn Zentner 11 2-4 25, Madeline Evans 5 8-13 18, Alyssa Shuman 3 0-0 7. Totals 25 10-19 62.
3-point goals: Zentner, Shuman.
Did not score: Bella Pistoia, Teagen Serrano, Charly Schlaugh.
Southern Columbia (17-1, 13-1) 64
Alli Griscavage 8 3-3 19, Summer Tillett 7 1-4 15, Loren Gehret 7 8-11 23, Ava Novak 3 0-0 7. Totals 25 12-18 64.
3-point goals: Novak, Gehret.
Did not score: Cassidy Savitski, Tatum Klebon.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg;13;9;21;9;10 — 62
Southern Columbia;10;10;13;19;12 — 64