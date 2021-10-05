CATAWISSA — Southern Columbia answered immediately Tuesday after Danville scored early in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II girls soccer game.
Loren Gehret broke down the field immediately after the kickoff, rushing down the field and feeding Cassidy Savitski for a tying goal just 14 seconds after the Ironmen scored.
Gehret scored three goals to go with her assist as the Tigers scored seven straight goals in a 7-3 win.
“One thing we talked about was instead of sending long, try to take them on,” Gehret said. “I just saw an opening and I just tried to make my way to the next. We had somebody there that could finish. That was good.”
Gehret scored a pair of goals, and Savitski assisted on an Evelyn Cook goal as Southern Columbia (7-5) scored four goals in a span of just more than 20 minutes to take the lead for good.
“It was a good run,” Gehret said. “It gave us a lot of confidence.”
After Cook's goal, Gehret buried a long free kick 15 minutes into the match. She beat the keeper high. Ten minutes later, Gehret beat Danville's goalkeeper with a quick flick after receiving a pass from Savitski.
The Tigers snapped a two-game losing streak, and won for just the second time in their last seven games after starting the season 5-0.
“It’s something that we really needed just to gain our confidence back,” Gehret said. “I wouldn’t say we were playing badly. We just couldn’t find the back of the net. We got really super unlucky. Having a game like this where we are finding the net and it’s not just one person it was all around a good team game. This game is exactly what we needed for our next few games to come.”
Sophie Shadle collected a loose ball and scored less than two minutes into the second half for a 5-1 lead. Gehret and Myranda Malacusky scored to push the lead to 7-1.
“They were excited they could come back and score that quickly,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said. “As a team, we’ve been struggling a little. Tonight, they stepped it up. We needed it really back to get our confidence built back up.”
Kara Thompson assisted on two of Danville's goals and scored the other.
“She puts on a show every game,” Danville coach Dave Tumolo said of Thompson. “We’re lucky to have her.”
Grace Everett scored the Ironmen's first goal, and Chloe Hoffman scored the last.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 7, DANVILLE 3
First half
D-Grace Everett (Kara Thompson), 3:48; SC-Cassidy Savitski (Loren Gehret), 4:02; SC-Evelyn Cook (Savitski), 11:19; SC-Gehret (free kick), 14:07; SC-Gehret (Savitski), 25:20.
Second half
SC-Sophie Shadle (Summer Tillett, Marlee Swank), 41:54; SC-Gehret (Cook, Swank), 54:19; SC-Myranda Malacusky (Cook), 56:13; D-Thompson (Lucy Pickle), 59:13; D-Chloe Hoffman (Thompson), 65:29.
Shots: SC, 19-6. Shots on goal: SC, 13-4. Corners: SC, 10-2. Saves: Danville 6 (Kamryn Michaels); Southern Columbia 2 (Mackenzie Palacz).