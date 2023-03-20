FILE - Providence head coach Ed Cooley shouts to his players on the court during the second half of a first-round college basketball game against the Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. Ed Cooley is the new men’s basketball coach at Georgetown, hired away from Big East rival Providence in the hopes of rebuilding a once-proud program that dropped to new lows under former star player Patrick Ewing.Georgetown announced the move on Monday, March 20, 2023, after Providence issued a news release saying that Cooley had resigned.