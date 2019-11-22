The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Mac McClung scored 19 points to help give coach Patrick Ewing another signature moment at Madison Square Garden, leading Georgetown to an 82-66 victory over No. 22 Texas on Thursday night.
n No. 12 Texas Tech 72,
Tennessee State 57
LUBBOCK, Texas — Davide Moretti scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half, including all four of his 3-pointers, and Texas Tech finally pulled away from Tennessee State.
n No. 17 Villanova 98,
Middle Tennessee 69
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Cole Swider scored a career-high 26 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and Villanova routed Middle Tennessee in the Myrtle Beach Invitational quarterfinals.
Collin Gillespie added 16 points and hit four 3s.
n No. 18 Xavier 73,
Towson 51
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Tyrique Jones had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead Xavier past Towson in the Charleston Classic.
The Musketeers are 5-0 for the second time in three seasons.
n No. 24 Baylor 76, Ohio 53
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Jared Butler scored 19 points, and Baylor pulled away to beat Ohio in the Myrtle Beach Invitational quarterfinals.
MaCio Teague added 17 points, Freddie Gillespie finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and the Bears (3-1) used a late 15-0 run to cruise to their second straight victory.
WOMEN
n No. 2 Baylor 90, Lamar 28
WACO, Texas — Graduate transfer Erin DeGrate scored 19 points, NaLyssa Smith added 18 on 8-of-8 shooting and Queen Egbo had another double-double as defending national champion Baylor won its 34th game in a row.
n No. 5 South Carolina 112,
USC-Upstate 32
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Freshman Aliyah Boston scored a career-high 18 points, Ty Harris also had 18 points as South Carolina routed South Carolina Upstate.
n No. 7 Oregon State 95,
Southern Utah 45
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Taylor Jones scored 18 points to help Oregon State beat Southern Utah in a game that began at 11 a.m. local time.
n No. 8 Louisville 86, Chattanooga 37
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dana Evans scored 18 points, and Louisville held Chattanooga to 24.6% shooting, forced 18 turnovers and outrebounding the Mocs 59-28.
n No. 13 Kentucky 79,
Morehead State 54
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rhyne Howard hit five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points to lead four players scoring in double figures for Kentucky as the Wildcats beat Morehead State.
n No. 25 West Virginia 82,
Coppin State 47
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Kysre Gondrezick scored 20 points and Tynice Martin added 17 for West Virginia.