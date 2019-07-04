The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Domingo Germán pitched six sharp innings in his return from injury, Didi Gregorius and Gio Urshela hit consecutive homers, and the New York Yankees beat the New York Mets 5-1 Wednesday night.
Germán (10-2) allowed a run over six innings, giving up five hits and no walks. The 26-year-old right-hander struck out six and threw 80 pitches in a tidy return from a strained left hip flexor, which had sidelined him since June 8.
The AL East-leading Yankees have won 14-of-16 overall and forced a four-game split in this year’s Subway Series. The Mets haven’t won the season series since 2013.
n Astros 4, Rockies 2
DENVER — Wade Miley tossed six strong innings, and Yuli Gurriel and Alex Bregman each homered to lead Houston.
Miley (7-4) struck out six and retired 11 of the last 12 batters he faced. He walked the first two Rockies he faced but settled down to get out of the inning after Ian Desmond’s RBI single.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Braves 9, Phillies 2
ATLANTA — Josh Donaldson and Austin Riley each hit three-run homers off Nick Pivetta, and Atlanta solidified its NL East lead by beating Philadelphia.
Donaldson’s homer gave Atlanta a 3-0 lead in the fourth. Following Riley’s blast, Matt Joyce added a pinch-hit, two-run homer off Juan Nicasio in Atlanta’s six-run sixth.
Bryce Harper hit a line-drive homer to left field in the sixth. It was his 200th career homer and 1,000th career hit. According to the Phillies, it marked the first time in major league history a player reached milestones in hits and homers on the same swing.
n Pirates 6, Cubs 5
PITTSBURGH — Jung Ho Kang scored on Corey Dickerson’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to cap a frantic rally, and lift Pittsburgh to a victory over Chicago.
Josh Bell hit his 26th home of the season and fourth of the series and added a double to give him 59 extra-base hits, the most ever by a National League player before the All-Star break.
The Pirates have won three straight and 12 of 17 to pull within one game of .500 (42-43). Richard Rodriguez (3-3) earned the win after pitching a scoreless ninth.
n Reds 3, Brewers 0
CINCINNATI — Yasiel Puig homered for the second consecutive game, and Cincinnati overcame the loss of second baseman Scooter Gennett to a groin injury, holding on for a victory over Milwaukee.
Gennett left after two at-bats because of tightness in the left side of his groin.
Sonny Gray (5-5) beat the Brewers for the second time in three starts this season, matching his career high with 12 strikeouts in eight innings.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Orioles 9, Rays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Renato Nunez hit a three-run homer to complete a six-run ninth inning, and Baltimore held on for a victory over Tampa Bay.
Nunez’s 19th home run came off Jose Alvarado (0-5) after an RBI triple by Jonathan Villar. The blast put the Orioles up 9-3 before Tampa Bay tried to rally in the bottom of the ninth.
n Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 3
TORONTO — Danny Jansen and Brandon Drury each hit two-run homers, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a solo shot, and Toronto beat Boston.
All three homers came off Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale (3-8), who lost for the first time in six starts. It’s the second time this season Sale has allowed three homers — he also did it in his opening day outing against Seattle on March 28.
n White Sox 7, Tigers 5
CHICAGO — Dylan Cease threw five innings in a winning major league debut, and Chicago beat struggling Detroit in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.
The 23-year-old right-hander gave up three runs and four hits, struck out six and walked four.
Yolmer Sánchez had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two as the White Sox won for the fourth time in five games.
n Angels 6, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Mike Trout homered twice, and Jaime Barria — filling the roster spot of the late Tyler Skaggs — struck out a career-high eight batters in five innings as Los Angeles beat Texas.
Trout hit a three-run homer in the third inning and a solo shot leading off the sixth. He has hit 24 home runs this season, tied for the American League lead with the New York Yankees’ Edwin Encarnación, with eight against Texas.
n Indians 4, Royals 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mike Clevinger pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Carlos Santana and Roberto Perez went deep, and Cleveland rolled to a victory over Kansas City.
Clevinger (2-2) struck out nine without a walk in his second start since a balky back forced him into a lengthy stay on the injured list.