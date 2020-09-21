The Associated Press
CHICAGO — Mitchell Trubisky threw two touchdown passes, and the Chicago Bears hung on against the banged-up New York Giants, 17-13.
The Bears (2-0) grabbed a 17-0 halftime lead, and withstood a big push a week after rallying from 17 down at Detroit for their first season-opening win in seven years.
The Giants (0-2) refused to go quietly even though they lost star running back Saquon Barkley to a right knee injury on the opening play of the second quarter.
New York’s Dion Lewis made it a seven-point game when he plowed in from the 1 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. James Bradberry then intercepted Trubisky when he ripped the ball out of Allen Robinson’s hands, leading to a 37-yard field goal by Graham Gano that cut it to 17-13 with 7:43 remaining.
The Giants drove to the 10 before Golden Tate got flagged for pushing off against Eddie Jackson near the goal line on an incomplete pass as time expired.
n Rams 37, Eagles 19
PHILADELPHIA — Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee. Goff completed his first 13 passes, including a pair of TDs to Higbee, and Los Angeles jumped to a 21-3 lead minutes into the second quarter.
After the Eagles (0-2) pulled within one score, Goff’s 28-yard TD pass to Higbee in the fourth period iced it for Los Angeles (2-0).
Rams coach Sean McVay got his first win over Doug Pederson and the Eagles in three tries. McVay outcoached defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz early as Los Angeles scored TDs on its first three possessions.
n Steelers 26, Broncos 21
PITTSBURGH —Ben Roethlisberger threw for 311 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and Pittsburgh fended off a spirited comeback by Denver.
The Steelers (2-0) knocked out Denver starting quarterback Drew Lock in the first quarter with a right shoulder injury. They didn’t secure the win until safety Terrell Edmunds sacked Broncos backup Jeff Driskel on fourth-and-2 with less than two minutes to go.
Driskel completed 18-of-34 for 256 yards with two touchdowns and a pick, and absorbed a serious pounding at the hands of Pittsburgh’s defense. The Steelers had seven sacks in all — six of them on Driskel — and were credited with 19 quarterback hits.
n Cowboys 40, Falcons 39
ARLINGTON, Texas — Greg Zuerlein kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired after Dallas recovered and onside kick, and the Cowboys overcame four fumbles and a 20-point deficit in the first quarter to beat Atlanta.
The Falcons were still up 12 in the fourth quarter when Dak Prescott became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for more than 400 yards and rush for three touchdowns in the same game, getting the Cowboys (1-1) within two.
C.J. Goodwin recovered the onside kick with 1:48 remaining after several Falcons let it roll, and rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb’s 24-yard catch got the Cowboys in field goal position.
Matt Ryan threw four touchdown passes, two off lost fumbles from the Cowboys, on the way to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter.
n Ravens 33, Texans 16
HOUSTON — Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown pass, Mark Ingram ran for a TD, and Baltimore added a score on defense to to beat mistake-prone Houston.
The victory is Baltimore’s 14th straight in the regular season, the longest streak in the NFL since since Carolina won 18 in a row in 2014-15.
The Ravens (2-0) were up by 10 early in the fourth quarter when Ingram took a direct snap on fourth-and-1, and dashed 30 yards to the end zone to make it 30-13.
Deshaun Watson threw for 275 yards and a touchdown, but also threw an interception and was sacked four times and hit 13 other times for the Texans (0-2).
Jackson threw for 204 yards and had 54 yards rushing on a day when the Ravens outrushed Houston 230-51.
n Chiefs 23, Chargers 20, OT
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Harrison Butker kicked a 58-yard field goal with 1:55 remaining in overtime, and Kansas City survived a superlative first start by rookie quarterback Justin Herbert to beat Los Angeles.
Butker’s game-winner was his third field goal of the day and his second from 58 yards, which tied a Chiefs record for distance. He nailed a 30-yarder on the final play of regulation.
In overtime, Butker sent the ball through the uprights from 53 yards, but KC was called for a false start. Then the Chargers called timeout, giving him a rehearsal kick from 58 that he also made before the one that counted.
Herbert was 22-of-33 for 311 yards with a touchdown and interception, becoming the ninth quarterback since the merger to have a 300-yard game in his NFL debut.
n 49ers 31, Jets 13
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Raheem Mostert ran for an 80-yard touchdown on San Francisco’s first play from scrimmage, and Jimmy Garoppolo threw two TD passes — before both players sat out the second half with injuries.
It was a costly victory for San Francisco, which was already short-handed before losing Garoppolo to an ankle injury and Mostert to an injured knee. Defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas were both carted off the field two plays apart with left knee injuries in the first quarter.
n Packers 42, Lions 21
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 75-yard breakaway. Jones also had a team-high 68 yards receiving on four catches as Green Bay (2-0) won its home opener for an eighth consecutive year.
Jones had a 14-yard touchdown run and a 7-yard touchdown catch to go along with his 75-yarder.
Jones’ 75-yard burst was the longest touchdown run by a Packer since Ahman Green had a 90-yarder against Dallas in 2004.
n Buccaneers 31, Panthers 13
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady got his first win with Tampa Bay, throwing for 217 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
With another recent acquisition, Leonard Fournette, rushing for 103 yards and two TDs, Brady rebounded from a less-than-stellar debut for his new team to avoid starting a season with consecutive losses for the first time in a 21-year career.
Brady tossed a 23-yard TD pass to Mike Evans in the first quarter. Fournette scored on runs of 1 and 46 yards, the latter coming after Carolina stormed back from a 21-0 halftime deficit to 24-17 on a pair of TD runs by Christian McCaffrey and Joey Slye’s 23-yard field goal.
McCaffrey spent most of the fourth quarter on the sideline with an apparent ankle injury.
n Bills 31, Dolphins 28
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla — Josh Allen threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns, both career highs. Allen reached a career high in yards passing for the second week in a row, and became the first Buffalo quarterback to have back-to-back 300-yard games since Drew Bledsoe in 2002.
Trailing 20-17, the Bills (2-0) reclaimed the lead with 5:55 left on a 6-yard pass from Allen to rookie Gabriel Davis, who made a diving catch in the end zone. Allen’s 46-yard pass to John Brown stretched the lead to 31-20 with 3:09 left. The Bills totaled 524 yards, with 342 in the first half, the most by the team since 2000.
n Titans 33, Jaguars 30
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 49-yard field goal with 1:36 left to lift Tennessee.
Gostkowski, who hit the left upright on an extra point, also made a 51-yarder at the end of the first half after an ugly performance in the opener.
Jeffery Simmons batted a pass by Gardner Minshew, and Harold Landry III grabbed the ball out of the air with 47 seconds left to seal the victory.
n Colts 28, Vikings 11
INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor, a 21-year-old rookie running back, rushed 26 times for 101 yards and scored a touchdown in his first NFL start to lead Indianapolis.
Taylor celebrated his first win inside Lucas Oil Stadium, after losing three Big Ten championship games with Wisconsin in the stadium, in front of about 2,500 fans. He became the first Colts rookie in eight years to top the 100-yard mark, and it helped Philip Rivers win his first game with Indy (1-1).
n Cardinals 30, Washington 15
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kyler Murray threw for 286 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores to lead Arizona over Washington.
The Cardinals were dominant in their push to a 2-0 record, jumping to a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. They led 20-0 by halftime and 20-3 following the third. DeAndre Hopkins caught eight passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Zane Gonzalez made three field goals.
n Seahawks 35, Patriots 30
SEATTLE — Cam Newton was stopped at the 1-yard line on the final play and Seattle held off New England.
Newton led New England 80 yards in the closing moments, trying to spoil the performance of Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, who matched his career high with five touchdown passes.
Newton and the Patriots reached the 1 on a pass to N’Keal Harry with 3 seconds left. On the final play, Newton tried to run power to the left, but was upended by L.J. Collier in the biggest play of his young career.