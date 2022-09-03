The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — Joc Pederson drove in three runs, drawing a bases-loaded walk that broke a sixth-inning tie, and sending the San Francisco Giants over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 Saturday.
The Giants won their second in a row following a seven-game losing streak. The wild card-contending Phillies have lost five of six.
“I don’t think they’re tight. We’re just going through a stretch right now. We’ve got to get out of it,” Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said.
Pederson got two hits to continue his strong series against the Phillies. On Friday night, he homered and drove in five runs during a 13-1 romp.
Philadelphia pitchers again had trouble with their control — a day after issuing 10 walks, they walked three batters in the sixth. With the score 3-all and the bases loaded with two outs, reliever Brad Hand (3-2) got ahead of Pederson in the count 0-2, then walked him to force home the go-ahead run.
Kyle Schwarber tripled against John Brebbia to lead off the Phillies seventh, but was stranded. Jarlin Garcia relieved with two outs, walked Bryce Harper and struck out J.T. Realmuto to protect the lead.
Zack Littell (2-2) got one out in the sixth. Camilo Doval, the seventh Giants pitcher, got four outs for his 19th save.
“I don’t think we want to push him for four-out saves all the time. But he’s a big, strong physical guy and he was well-rested,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler.
Jean Segura hit two doubles for the Phillies, including a hit in the sixth that made it 3-all. Bryson Stott homered for Philadelphia.
Nationals 7, Mets 1
NEW YORK — Mets ace Max Scherzer exited with left side fatigue after five sharp innings and 67 pitches, and NL East-leading New York lost to the Washington.
Scherzer, who missed almost seven weeks earlier this season with a left oblique strain, had his fastball clocked as high as 96 mph. He retired his final seven batters before heading straight to the tunnel leading to the Mets’ clubhouse following the fifth.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed three hits — including Luis Garcia’s homer with one out in the first — and walked one with five strikeouts. Scherzer is 9-4 with a 2.26 ERA this year.
Lane Thomas hit a tiebreaking solo homer with one out in the eighth off Adam Ottavino (5-3) for the last-place Nationals. Garcia also doubled twice, then singled in a five-run ninth.
Braves 2, Marlins 1
ATLANTA — Robbie Grossman drew a tiebreaking bases-loaded walk against Steven Okert in the ninth inning, bailing out closer Kenley Jansen, and giving Atlanta the win.
Matt Olson singled to begin the ninth to break an 0-for-22 skid, and advanced to third on Michael Harris II’s double. After Okert (5-2) intentionally walked Vaughn Grissom to load the bases and pinch-hitter Travis d’Arnaud lined out against a five-man infield, Grossman took drew the walk to win it.
The Marlins tied a season-high with their sixth straight loss. It was their 30th one-run loss of the year, most in the majors.
Cardinals 8, Cubs 4
ST. LOUIS — Paul Goldschmidt hit his 34th homer, and St. Louis won its third straight.
Tommy Edman and Tyler O’Neill also went deep for NL Central-leading Cardinals, who improved to 27-8 in their last 35 games. Yadier Molina had two hits and three RBIs, and Adam Wainwright (10-9) pitched five innings of four-run ball for the win.
Goldschmidt’s two-run homer off Drew Smyly (5-8) in the first lifted the All-Star slugger to an NL-best 107 RBIs. He also tops the NL with a .331 batting average and trails Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber for the NL lead in homers by two.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 2, Yankees 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Corey Kluber limited New York to a pair of singles over seven shutout innings, and Tampa Bay withstood Aaron Judge’s 52nd home run, beating the Yankees to cut its deficit in the AL East to four games.
The first-place Yankees, who have seen their 15 1/2-game advantage slip away, have lost six of seven. This was the second of six games between the teams in a 10-day stretch. Yandy Diaz hit a two-run single in the third inning and the Rays made it stand up.
Judge boosted his major league homer lead with a leadoff drive in the ninth inning off Jason Adam. But Adam retired the next three batters for his eighth save.
Kluber (10-7) struck out four without a walk as the Rays improved their AL-best record since Aug. 3 to 20-9.
Orioles 8, A’s 1
BALTIMORE — Ryan Mountcastle hit two of Baltimore’s five homers and drove in four runs in a win over Oakland.
Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander also homered for the Orioles, who have won four straight and are 1 1/2 games behind Toronto in the race for the American League’s third wild-card spot.
Baltimore improved to 71-61 and is 10 games over .500 for the first time since May 12, 2017.
Keegan Akin (3-1) earned the win, and Adam Oller (2-7) took the loss.
Red Sox 5, Rangers 3
BOSTON — Brayan Bello pitched six scoreless innings in his first major league win, and John Schreiber escaped a jam in the ninth, helping Boston beat Texas.
Bello (1-4) allowed three hits, struck out five and walked one in the longest of his eight big league appearances. Rafael Devers drove in two runs in Boston’s fourth straight victory. Devers, Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story each had two hits.
Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe homered for Texas in the eighth.
Royals 12, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Kyle Isbel hit his first grand slam, Bobby Witt Jr. added a three-run home run, and Kansas City routed Detroit.
Nick Pratto and MJ Melendez also homered for the Royals. Nate Eaton had four hits and drove in two runs. Winning pitcher Jonathan Heasley (3-7) gave up two earned runs and eight hits, with two walks and two strikeouts in seven innings.
White Sox 13, Twins 0
CHICAGO — Dylan Cease came within one out of his first career no-hitter before Luis Arraez lined a single, and Chicago pounded Minnesota.
Cease, vying for Chicago’s third no-hitter in as many seasons, got a huge ovation when came out to start the ninth. With fans on their feet, he struck out Caleb Hamilton swinging on a 1-2 slider and retired Gilberto Celestino on a fly to center. Arraez with his line-drive single to right on a 1-1 pitch. After a meeting on the mound, Cease struck out Kyle Garlick to end the game for his first nine-inning complete game.
Eloy Jiménez gave the White Sox a 4-0 lead in the first with a long, opposite-field drive to right-center against Tyler Mahle (1-1).
Mariners 4, Guardians 0
CLEVELAND — Robbie Ray started September the way he finished August with six solid innings as Seattle won its sixth straight.
The AL Central-leading Guardians lost their fourth in a row and have been shut out in three of them.
Ray (12-8), who won the AL Cy Young Award last year, was one of the league’s top pitchers last month, going 3-0 in five starts. The left-hander allowed six hits, but not a costly one. Seattle’s bullpen combined to finish the shutout with Matt Brash, Andrés Muñoz and Paul Sewald working one inning apiece.
INTERLEAGUE
Blue Jays 4, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift Toronto to a win over Pittsburgh.
The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games, and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race.
George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-game series today.