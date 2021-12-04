With the holidays almost here, I have to ask, have you taken care of your holiday gift buying yet? If not, and you find yourself lacking in ideas for the nature lovers on your list, I’d like to offer a few suggestions. Who knows, it just might be the idea you’ve been searching for.
If the outdoorsman or woman on your list is the type who is always looking for adventure and new places to explore, I’d like to recommend the following items. A GPS, or compass would be good choices as would a small first-aid kit. Such items can really come in handy while afield. Other things that come to mind include a walking stick or a collapsible staff, a multi-tool and a quality pocket knife. Other small items would include an emergency whistle and a good lighter because one never knows when the need to light a fire could arise.
For the hunter, consider what species they like to pursue. What’s good for a deer hunter could have little value to a pheasant or duck hunter. Consider items such as boot socks, gloves, hand warmers, game calls, decoys, attracting and cover scents, slip-on cleats and meat processing equipment.
Anglers, if you know what fish they like to catch, are easy to buy for due to the huge amount of lures and gear on the market. If you are not an angler yourself, I would recommend you skip the big box stores and instead visit a local tackle dealer. Why, you ask? That’s simple, while you may pay slightly more, they will have the local knowledge to know what types of baits and tackle are best suited for local waters. Rods, reels, nets, creels, tackle boxes and more will be found at many local dealers.
Various other items for nature lovers include sleeping bags, lanterns, flashlights, bird identification books, plant identification guides, outdoor-oriented magazines, a new hunting or fishing license, binoculars, a camera, spotting scope, hats, sunglasses, personal floatation devices or a membership in a local or national conservation group. Such groups as The National Wild Turkey Federation, Pheasants Forever, The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Trout Unlimited are all worthy organizations, as well as many others.
On the subject of gift giving, if you are a hunter or angler, odds are high that over the previous year one or more property owners have allowed you to enjoy your chosen sport on their land. If this is the case, what better time to show them your appreciation than now. A ring of deer bologna, a pack of jerky, a smoked pheasant, a few fish fillets, a jar of homemade jelly or simply a card thanking them and wishing them well can go a long way in letting them know that their kindness was appreciated.
What’s the No. 1 best gift to give someone you care about? That’s an easy one — your time. In this busy world it’s easy to overlook the little things that truly mean so much. Yes, it’s nice to be given a gift that you know someone worked hard to buy, but isn’t time with that person even more special?
Go fishing, go hunting, go hiking, trapping or camping. Spend a few hours just swapping stories around the kitchen table or even over the phone. Time spent with someone you care about is never time wasted. Why, just hearing about your life and what you’ve been up to can help someone feel they are an important part of your life.
In closing, I’d like to wish you and yours a very happy holiday season and thank you for taking the time to read the rambling thoughts of this old outdoorsman. I consider that a fine gift that you so generously have given to me. May God bless, and till next time may you be well and happy as you enjoy the company of your loved ones during this magical time of the year.