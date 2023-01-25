Lisa Varano collected her belongings from the visitors’ bench at Lewisburg High School and made the long walk to another waiting bus last Thursday.
It was the third consecutive game in a week’s time that her Mount Carmel girls played on the road, with one more to come before they would be able to host again.
The Red Tornadoes, it seems, finally got around to paying the piper for opening the season with nine of 11 games at home. Their first road stretch promised to cost them more than gas money, too, as it started at division rival Loyalsock and ended at arch-rival Southern Columbia.
“It’s brutal,” Varano said. “It’s brutal.”
Yet Mount Carmel emerged from that gauntlet 4-0, and then returned home to knock off once-beaten Palmerton, which was No. 4 in WNEP’s most recent Super 16 countdown.
Yes, February is fast-approaching and the Red Tornadoes have that look.
Despite enjoying unmatched success for longer than a decade, highlighted by district championship streaks and state playoff runs, Varano’s program figured to have finally crested with its 2021 Class 2A crown. That team graduated four longtime starters, including three-time all-state post DaniRae Renno, which would have cratered most all contenders. A rebuilding season or two seemed inevitable.
Remarkably, Mount Carmel won its way back to the state semifinals last year, and was a 50-46 loss to Southern away from trying to repeat in Hershey’s Giant Center. So much for starting over.
The Red Tornadoes had to replace only one starter for this season, but, then again, you don’t simply coach a player to be the heart-and-soul of a team like Mia Chapman. Here they are, though, 14-2 with a five-game winning streak, sitting atop the District 4 Class 3A power rankings and a half-game behind Bloomsburg in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III race.
Each of the losses has been by just three points, to two-time defending District 4 Class 4A champion Central Columbia (39-36 on Dec. 20) and to Bloomsburg (42-39 on Jan. 6).
Mount Carmel has won by an average margin of eight points during its current win streak, with the tightest result a 35-31 dogfight at Lewisburg. That was expected to be the breather in the sequence, if only because it was neither a division game nor a marquee nonconference opponent such as Palmerton.
“We didn’t think that,” Varano said. “We can’t take anybody lightly. We get teams’ best.”
“You can never take a team lightly — ever,” Red Tornadoes senior post Alyssa Reisinger echoed. “You have to come into the game thinking, This team’s going to push us. Lewisburg really did push us.”
The 6-foot Reisinger leads the team in scoring (17.0 ppg.), consistently delivering as the focal point of the offense.
“We’re not a one-man team,” she cautioned, “so if they were to take me out, someone’s got to be open.”
Reisinger’s classmates, Jenna Pizzoli and Katie Witkoski, as well as junior Ava Chapman, score in the 8-point range and are the top 3-point threats with more than a dozen apiece. Rachel Witkoski has filled an important role as facilitator. The bench, while shorter on scoring punch, has at least four girls who will defend until their soles are worn.
Mount Carmel is still a long way from attaining its goals, or even moving the needle on the program’s success gauge. However, it never hurts to be undefeated in games played a long way from home.
It seems as though every season a handful of freshmen impact the varsity level in various ways, but rarely do they step into leading roles for contending teams.
Shikellamy’s Lily Fatool is far and away the Valley’s top 3-point scorer with 48 in 15 games. Her 13.9 ppg. average leads the Braves and ranks fifth in the area. She’s been such a difference-maker that Shikellamy — which leads the Districts 4/5 Class 5A power rankings — has struggled in games when the point guard doesn’t sink four or five 3s. She scored a career-best 25 points Saturday at Central Mountain.
Carrie King has been integral to Northumberland Christian’s success, scoring 13 points per to rank seventh in the Valley. The 5-foot-10 swing player can play with her back to the basket or facing up, as evidenced by 18 3-pointers. She worked against shadow coverage by Meadowbrook Christian star Kailey Devlin in the teams’ recent Allegheny Christian Athletic Association showdown to score a team-high 12 points.
Danville’s Maddie Merrell is another dynamic swing with the range to bang 3-pointers and the strength to bang against bigger girls in the paint. At 5-8, she has the handle and quickness to turn a defensive rebound into a layup. She was the Ironmen’s scoring leader through 11 games, and has since settled just behind senior Ella DeWald’s 10.1 ppg.
“She’s a difference-maker,” Ironmen coach Wayne Renz said. “I told her, I said, ‘I’m old and I’ve seen a lot of players, and I know what you’re going to be able to do. So I’m going to live through any mistakes.’”
One freshman to watch is Lewisburg’s Teagan Osunde.
The 5-9 forward has received more varsity minutes as the season has progressed, and she was key in the Green Dragons’ 41-40 win Saturday at Jersey Shore. The Bulldogs were unbeaten in HAC-II play, and they led 21-15 at halftime. Osunde scored 11 third-quarter points (her previous high game was nine points) as Lewisburg went ahead. She finished with 13 points and six boards, her most since pulling eight at Central Mountain.
Her father, Dr. Isoken Osunde, was a three-sport athlete at Central Columbia (soccer, basketball, track). Her three uncles, also former Blue Jays, were all scholarship football players: Uyi (UConn), Osagie (West Chester) and Osayi (Villanova). Uyi Osunde spent time in the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills organizations.
The HAC division races are heating up as the regular season hits the homestretch.
Lewisburg’s 41-40 win at Jersey Shore on Saturday opened the Bulldogs (5-1) to challenges in HAC-I. Though they still have a one-game lead on Danville, Lewisburg and Shikellamy — all 4-2 — the Ironmen and Braves are lurking on successive Saturdays. The red-hot Green Dragons, winners of five of their last six, must also tangle with Danville and Shikellamy.
Central Columbia (6-0 in HAC-II), the winner of six straight, all in the division, has a chance to sweep to the HAC-II title if the Blue Jays can beat second-place Shamokin (5-1) at the Purple Palace on Feb. 1.
Bloomsburg appeared to be surging toward a HAC-III sweep before losing Saturday at Loyalsock. Now the Panthers (6-1) must contend with Mount Carmel (5-1) in a game that may decide the divison. That matchup, postponed due to Wednesday’s snow, is set for Feb. 6 in Bloomsburg and will be televised locally (SECV-8) and statewide (PCN).
This year’s HAC Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 16-17 at Shikellamy.