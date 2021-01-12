BENTON — Alexis Walter scored a game-high 17 points, and Midd-West’s girls basketball team snapped a 23-game losing streak with a dominant 52-15 nonleague win over Benton on Monday night.
The Mustangs, who went 0-22 a season ago, hadn’t won since the finale of the 2018-19 season.
Bella Fave added 12 points in the win, matching Walter with a pair of 3-pointers. Rylee Shawver and Alyssa Snyder each scored eight for the Mustangs.
Midd-West limited the host Tigers to six or fewer points in every quarter.
Midd-West 52, Benton 15
Midd-West 52
Rylee Shawver 3 1-6 8, Sage Phillips 1 1-2 3, Sara Shupp 2 0-0 4, Bella Fave 5 0-2 12, Alexis Walter 6 3-3 17, Alyssa Snyder 4 0-2 8. Totals 21 5-15 52.
3-point goals: Fave 2, Walter 2, Shawver.
Did not score: Leah Ferster, Carmyn Markley, Marlo Spriggle.
Benton 15
Willow Pursel 2 5-6 9, Amber Hughes 2 0-3 4, Rylan Hartkorn 0 2-2 2. Totals 4 7-11 15.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Lilly Whitenight, Ava Hartkorn, Marlene Lindner, Alyssa Cumberland, Ryley LeValley, Cadence Karcher.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 12 15 8 17 — 52
Benton 3 6 4 2 — 15
n Lewisburg 45,
Shikellamy 38
SUNBURY — Roz Noone scored 14 points, Lauren Gross added 10, and Lewisburg held off Shikellamy for a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I win.
The Green Dragons (2-0) surged to a 26-14 halftime lead. Maddie Still scored six first-quarter points, while Gross added six in the second. Gross had a team-high 13 rebounds; Sophie Kilbride dished seven assists; and Noone had six rebounds.
The host Braves got eight of Averi Dodge’s 10 points in the third quarter. Jordan Moten then scored nine of her game-high 15 in the fourth.
Lewisburg made six of eight free throws in the final quarter to hold the lead.
Lewisburg 45, Shikellamy 38
Lewisburg (2-0) 45
Maddie Still 3 3-4 9, Roz Noone 4 5-5 14, Sophie Kilbride 1 1-2 3, Regan Llanso 2 1-2 5, Lauren Gross 5 0-0 10, Hope Drumm 1 2-2 4. Totals 16 12-15 45.
3-point goals: Noone.
Did not score: Anna Baker.
Shikellamy 38
Melanie Minnier 3 0-0 6, Averi Dodge 5 0-1 10, Jordan Moten 5 2-3 15, Emma Bronowicz 0 2-3 2, Tori Scheller 1 0-0 3, Paige Fausey 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 4-7 38.
3-point goals: Moten 3, Scheller.
Did not score: Taylor Sees.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 14 12 7 12 – 45
Shikellamy 4 10 10 14 — 38
JV score: Lewisburg, 25-22. High scorers: Lewisburg, Sydney Bolinsky 10; Shikellamy, Cassi Ronk 13.
n Bloomsburg 65,
Southern Columbia 48
BLOOMSBURG — Madeline Evans and Kelsey Widom combined to score 46 points, powering Bloomsburg to a HAC-II win.
Evans scored a game-high 26 points, including 11 in the second quarter when the host Panthers clawed back from a 16-8 first-quarter deficit.
The Tigers got 14 points from Ava Novak — nine in the first quarter. Southern led 31-27 at the half.
Bloomsburg 65,
Southern Columbia 48
Southern Columbia 48
Faith Callahan 1 0-0 3, Grace Callahan 1 0-0 3, Ally Griscavage 2 5-6 9, Summer Tillett 4 0-0 8, Loren Gehret 1 2-4 4, Ava Novak 6 1-1 14, Colby Bernhard 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 8-11 48.
3-point goals: Bernhard, F. Callhan, G. Callahan, Novak.
Did not score: Mackenzie Palacz, Tasmiya Russell-King.
Bloomsburg 65
Paige Temple 1 1-2 3, Bryn Zentner 4 1-2 9, Maddie Morris 1 0-0 2, Rylee Klinger 2 0-0 5, Kelsey Widom 6 8-10 20, Madeline Evans 12 2-4 26. Totals 26 12-18 65.
3-point goals: Klinger.
Did not score: Maddie Devine, Maizy Aikey, Cassie McGinley, Alyssa Shuman.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 16 15 8 9 — 48
Bloomsburg 8 19 18 10 — 65
n Danville game postponed
Danville’s HAC-I game against Central Mountain was postponed to a date to be announced.