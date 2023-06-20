Entering high school, Morgan Reiner knew she was a track and field athlete, but she always pictured herself solely running on the track.
That changed after her freshman season was cancelled due to COVID-19 when coach Rod Harris convinced her to try throwing the javelin.
Now after years of learning the sport and improving her craft, the Milton senior has a state Class 2A bronze medal to show for it. Reiner’s unorthodox path to become a state medalist in such a short time is why she’s The Daily Item Track and Field Female Field Athlete of the year.
“To say it’s an honor is an understatement,” Reiner said. “I worked very hard this season to be able to get to where I am and working with my coaches and my teammates just to be at this point is amazing and one of the best feelings.”
Reiner clinched the bronze medal on her final throw at states. Reiner uncorked a throw of 143 feet, two inches to bump her one spot on the medal podium. Reiner’s throw set a new personal record and a new Milton school record. Reiner eclipsed that personal record last weekend at the New Balance Nationals at University of Pennsylvania with a throw of 145 feet. The throw gave Reiner All-American honors.
At states, Reiner competed with teammate Mackenzie Lopez, who earned seventh after posting a throw of 128 feet, one inch during her fifth attempt.
“It’s been a rough season battling with my shoulder injury, so to be able to get that on my final throw of my high school career at states to bump me into that position along with that PR,” Reiner said. “Couldn’t have asked for a better ending and the emotion and the excitement all at once with my teammates and my coaches down at Shippensburg was awesome.”
During the fall, Reiner was the goalkeeper for the Milton girls soccer team. As the coach of the girls soccer team, Harris knew that Reiner had the ability to throw objects and thought she was a good fit for javelin.
Years later, it turns out Harris was correct.
“When we were seeing her as a freshman in track and field, obviously there’s 18 different events in track and field, we were trying to figure out where she fit best,” Harris said. “We decided to put her out there to try her in that area and it fit pretty well for her.”
“I never thought of myself to be a thrower because there’s a stereotypical so to speak build to throwers I think in the track and field world,” Reiner said. “When (Harris) told me he wanted me to do javelin, I was like ‘Well, I always thought that I was gonna be a runner’, being a soccer and basketball player, but in the past two years, the way he’s been able to help me grow and to get me to love the sport as much as I do, I can’t thank him enough for that. It’s been a huge journey and such a privilege to be able to be where I’m at.”
Reiner will continue throwing the javelin at the Division I level next year at the University of Delaware. Reiner will major in criminal justice and is considering a minor in hospitality.
Reiner thought that Delaware stood out from all the other schools she visited and formed a genuine connection with her future coaches.
“It was definitely the mentality they had there, that team bond,” Reiner said. “The coaches, everyone that I met actually cared. It wasn’t like they were trying to sell their campus, sell their program. They genuinely connected and they wanted to get to know me as a person, not just ‘Oh, you throw a decent amount? We kind of want you to throw for us’, so that connection, I don’t think I got that anywhere else and it stood out to me by far to anywhere else that I visited.”