Capable of uncorking quality performances in just about every event listed on any track and field meet card — often competing in several simultaneously — Riley Murray spent a good number of mornings, afternoons and evenings scrambling from Point A to Point B to Point C and back again.
Murray was so busy at certain points of meets — especially when invitationals and postseason action rolled around — Milton’s track and field coaches even spent time drawing up road maps and formulating logistical outlines so the recent graduate could bounce from one competitive station to another.
“It’s crazy,” Murray said. “I can’t wrap my head around it. I don’t know how I do it. … I just try to keep myself calm and take some deep breaths. I just like let Rod (Milton head coach Harris) figure out where I’m supposed to go.”
When the remarkably athletic Murray did get a chance to concentrate on her signature event — which happened during a late April competition — her ability to concentrate on the task at hand and perform led to some impressive results and a significant number of points for her team.
Even when bouncing from one event to another, Murray was successful at whatever challenge was placed in front of her. Even those Murray was asked to take on despite not having much prep work.
Dominant in the pole vault throughout her senior season — and effective in the high jump, which she picked up just a day or so before Milton’s preseason scrimmage at Danville — Murray’s consistently strong efforts led to her being named The Daily Item’s Female Field Athlete of the Year.
“She’s an athlete,” Harris said. “What we told her all along was just go be an athlete and compete. Don’t think about it. Don’t worry about what height you clear. Don’t worry about how fast you run. Just go race and compete, that’s all I want you to do. Just go win, ‘cause you can do that and you do it well.
“That’s what she did all season long. Every meet, man, she was doing three events at one time.”
While Murray competed in 10 different events throughout her sparkling Milton career — in addition to the aforementioned field events, Murray ran in all three relays, both hurdles events and the 200-, 400- and 800-meter runs — Harris was convinced the Slippery Rock recruit could evolve into a quality vaulter after watching her compete in gymnastics while in elementary school.
As it turned out, Harris’ hunch were right.
So, with Murray nursing a slight groin injury in late April when Milton rolled into Lock Haven University’s Hubert Jack Stadium, Harris decided to limit his standout’s activity to the pole vault. No high jump. No 100-meter hurdles. No anchor leg on the Black Panthers’ 4x100-meter relay unit.
“At the Lock Haven meet, I didn’t run her in anything else,” Harris said. “She just wanted to focus on pole vault. … I didn’t run her in anything else; I told her, ‘It’s your day.’”
What followed was quite memorable as Murray earned gold after clearing a school-record 12-3 that wound up being the eighth-best vault in Pennsylvania at season’s end. What followed the following month were victories at the Heartland Athletic Conference (10-6) and District 4 Class AA championship (11-0).
Murray also finished second in the 100 hurdles, tied for eighth in the high jump and ran the final leg for a Black Panthers quartet that wound up third in the 4x100 relay as Milton claimed its first district crown as a team.
“It was really overwhelmingly crazy,” Murray said of the Black Panthers’ team championship. “I never would have thought (that we could do something like that).”
One week later, Murray popped an 11-0 at the PIAA Class 2A meet, a number that earned her a fifth-place medal — some 24 hours after she clipped a hurdle that sent her tumbling to the ground and likely cost her a spot in the finals — two spots lower than the third she claimed in 2021 after clearing 10-6.
“I’m just super proud of myself,” said Murray, who as a junior also claimed state medals in the 300 hurdles and ran one leg on the Black Panthers’ 4x100 relay unit that captured a Class 2A championship. “I never thought I could ever do anything like this, but I’m glad I did.”
Yet while Murray spent her high school career bouncing from one event to another, Slippery Rock wants Milton’s Swiss Army knife to concentrate on the pole vault at the start. Of course, the Rock coaching staff may eventually follow Harris’ lead at some point and pencil Murray’s name into multiple events.
“Once they see her and start chirping at her, I’m sure they will,” Harris said. “They’ll realize what kind of a diamond they have.”
“It’s going to be a lot different than what I’m used to, but I’m excited to have like one event I can focus on,” said Murray, who plans to major in business at Slippery Rock. “That I can put my full mind and body to.
“Have that practice every single day and not have to portion each practice into other stuff.”