The Daily Item
The girls playing basketball in Valley high schools this season have an impossible act to follow.
The area never enjoyed a level of success on par with the 2021-22 girls campaign.
Northumberland Christian won a state championship with the Class A Player of the Year, Emily Garvin; Southern Columbia was the Class 2A state runner-up; and Mount Carmel was a state semifinalist.
Greenwood, Lourdes Regional, Milton and Shamokin were state qualifiers. Lewisburg and Shikellamy were district semifinalists. Line Mountain won 21 games and a league championship.
Also, within the District 4 borders, Bloomsburg, Central Columbia, Loyalsock, St. John Neumann, South Williamsport and Towanda all made state tournament appearances.
There’s no telling what kind of surprises this season has in store, but the area is still steeped with talented players and formidable teams.
Take the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference, for example. The league — which shifted to three divisions (each with six teams) after playing with a pair of nine-team divisions for the last two years — returned 64 percent of the girls named HAC all-stars last season (23 of 36), including both division MVPs — Ella Shuck of Mifflinburg and Bryn Zentner of Bloomsburg.
Southern Columbia could make another postseason run despite losing all-state forward Summer Tillett to Susquehanna University. The Tigers boast the HAC’s best senior trio in all-state center Alli Griscavage and all-league guards Loren Gehret and Ava Novak. They will battle for the HAC-III crown with Mount Carmel, led by HAC first-team all-stars Jenna Pizzoli and Alyssa Reisinger; Bloomsburg, led by Zentner and all-HAC post Madeline Evans; and a retooled Loyalsock led by the Dadzie sisters, junior Izzy and freshman Alaina.
HAC-II has a potential logjam at the top between two-time defending District 4 Class 4A champion Central Columbia, led by seniors Alyx Flick and Emmie Rowe, and Shamokin, which has a veteran team around sophomore standout Delilah Nazih.
HAC-I could be a free-for-all given the impact of graduation losses, although Shikellamy added several key pieces from a strong junior high team to a varsity group featuring senior Paige Fausey and junior Blaire Balestrini. Lewisburg senior guard Sophie Kilbride and Jersey Shore sophomore Peyton Dincher are legit game-changers who could lift their squads into contention.
Greenwood promises to be a contender in the Tri-Valley League as well as District 3 Class A with breakout junior post Leah Ritzman and the return of senior guard Jordan Stroup from back-to-back seasons of ACL rehabilitation.
Lourdes Regional returns a solid core — headlined by juniors Leah Kosmer, Paityn Moyer and Masie Reed — that made big strides late last season, winning nine of the final 13 games and striking district silver.
Northumberland Christian, despite losing Garvin and the menacing Ulmer twins, Anna and Emma, inside, is likely to continue its Allegheny Christian Athletic Association reign if it can get past Kailey Devlin and Meadowbrook Christian.