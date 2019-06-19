A sheet of paper can only tell some of the story.
Danville’s Hannah Kipple has an impressive piece of paper filled with goals, assists, ground balls and draw controls, but it only shows one side of the junior.
The other sides are even more impressive.
“Hannah just brings an amazing love and passion for the game,” said Danville coach Carlene Klena. “She goes out there and not only wants to make herself better, but wants to make everybody around her better.”
It’s because of her performance on the field and her intangibles that Kipple has been named The Daily Item’s Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year for the third straight season.
Kipple is joined on the The All Daily Item team by teammates Erin Donahoe, Joanna Hilkert, Olivia Outt, Kylee Cush, Riley Outt, Laura Hilkert and Erin Cope. Lewisburg, who won the District 4 title over Danville, got six selections to the first team — Gaby Markunas, Jamie Fedorjaka, Elyse Gower, Ella Reish, Katie Martin and Lauren Pavlechko. Selinsgrove’s Emily Swineherd rounds out the first team, and Lewisburg Brianna Griffin was named coach of the year.
Since coming onto the scene three years ago, the one thing Kipple has strived to improve has been her leadership.
“She has always been a quiet leader,” said Klena. “She has always been one to lead by example. She makes sure the rest of the team knows what it has taken her to get to that level.”
Kipple believes it has been her leadership that has taken her to the next level.
“I know I might not be the most vocal of leaders, but they know when I raise my voice,” Kipple said with a smile. “I just want to go out there and be the best example I can be.”
It has shown.
“Hannah has set the bar so high, and now you got other girls, like Erin Donahoe, who are taking her example and going with it,” said Klena.
With one more year left in her high school career, Kipple has a chance to claim a majority of the school records, but that is not a concern for her.
“Records are nice, but I don’t ever step on the field thinking or wondering how close I am to this record or that one,” Kipple said. “I am more concerned with the game and doing the best I can for my teammates.”
As for records, Kipple set the single season record for assists this year with 53 and added 70 goals, which was second on the team behind Donahoe who had 95.
The emergence of Donahoe, who has more than 160 goals in the last two seasons, has made Kipple even more dangerous.
“With her teammates following her lead, she doesn’t have to carry the load like she has in the past,” said Klena. “Hannah can now be Hannah and it is fun to watch.”
Kipple also led the team with 132 draw controls and scooped up almost two ground balls a game.
“She has become a complete player,” said Klena. “And what is scary is she still has another year of high school and she is only going to get better.
Coach of the year
For four years, all Griffin wanted was to make the District 4 final.
“We kept getting close, but could not get over that hump,” she said.
Even without making it to the finals, Griffin, who was The Daily Item’s Coach of the Year in 2016, led an amazing turnaround for the Green Dragons.
“When I took over, they had not won a game the year before so we went to work,” she said.
That work paid off this season with not only making the district final, but upsetting Danville to win the school’s second title.
“It is just amazing what these girls have accomplished,” she said.
It is because of that Griffin was named The Daily Item’s Girls Lacrosse Coach of the Year.
The award is bittersweet for Griffin, though, as she is stepping down as coach because her husband John Griffin, who was an assistant coach for the Bucknell men’s basketball team, accepted a job at St. Joseph’s in Philadelphia, and the family is moving.
“It has been a great four years coaching these great girls,” said Griffin. “I am going to miss them all.”