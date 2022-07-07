There isn’t much Lucy Pickle can’t do on the lacrosse field.
The sophomore led district champion Danville in every major statistical category, apart from goalie saves.
“We really put a lot on her shoulders as a sophomore,” Danville coach Carlene Klena said. “She handled it as well as you could want.”
The offensive numbers Pickle put up for the 14-3 Ironmen are staggering. She scored 66 goals and dished out 42 assists, which meant she was part of an average 6.4 goals per game.
“Honestly, it’s about being able to create opportunities for yourself,” Pickle said. “Then when we’re driving against the defense, you keep your head up. You shoot if it’s open, or you’re looking for your teammates to dish it.”
Many times this season, the opposing defenses didn’t seem to bother Pickle when she was a run toward the goal, whether she was weaving through defenders or using a quick move to get around someone in her way.
“I work on my first step and my speed a lot,” Pickle said. “That combined with the fundamentals — with comes with experience playing — worked for me.”
That experience comes both from playing lacrosse since third grade, and playing year-round with a Hershey-based club team, Mid Penn Blaze.
Pickle said she was pleased overall with Danville’s season, which ended with a district title and a state first-round loss after a dominant regular season.
“It went very well, obviously,” Pickle said of the season. “We focused a lot on our attack. Throughout practices we would work on plays, and on coming together as a stronger unit.”
Eight of Pickle’s teammates were selected to The Daily Item first team — six sophomores and two juniors.
“The focus for next year really is on the state playoffs,” Pickle said. “This year, we made great strides, and part of that comes with age. We’ve been a young team the last two years. With more experience, our confidence will grow, which will help us get past the first round, and hopefully make a deeper state playoff run.”
Pickle was also one of six Ironmen to try out for and make the Central Pa. team for USA Lacrosse National Tournament in late May.
“To have six players try out and make it was incredible,” Pickle said. “We played teams from all different states. It was really good experience to see how we compare to players from out of the area and out of the state.”
In addition to her offensive prowess, Pickle also led the Ironmen in takeaways from her spot in the midfield.
“Honestly, I love defense,” Pickle said. “I love working on the fundamentals, reading the other team and forcing turnovers.”
Another key aspect to Danville’s success was how well the Ironmen did at controlling the draw. Pickle led the team with 134 draw controls, but she was quick to credit teammate Addison Reidle, who often took the draw and often flipped the ball toward Pickle.
“I would know where she was sending the ball from the communication we had before the draw,” Pickle said. “Then it was about using my first step and fundamentals to get the ball.”
Pickle, who also led the team in loose ball controls, finished her season with three goals in the state playoff game after scoring five goals in the district title game.