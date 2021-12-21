Loren Gehret can hurt opposing defenses in a lot of ways.
Whether drilling long-range shots into the upper corners of the net, aggressively beating defenders to a loose ball, passing out of a double team or delivering precise corner kicks, chances are pretty good that when Southern Columbia scored this year, the junior forward had something to do with it.
Gehret scored (42 goals) or assisted (22) on 64 of the Tigers’ 88 goals (72.7%) this season as Southern Columbia repeated as the Class A girls soccer state champion.
“She reads the field really well,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said. “She works well with her teammates, and she’s very unselfish.”
Gehret was selected as The Daily Item’s Girls Soccer Player of the Year for the second time in a row.
That is the latest in a string of accolades for Gehret, who was recently named all-state, all-region and an all-American.
“I was in complete shock,” Gehret said of being an all-American. “Last year, I was all-region, and I freaked out. My parents were so excited. The only thing above that is all-American, and it was crazy for me to be so close.
“To be an all-American is insane. It still doesn’t feel real.”
Being an all-region player as a sophomore for the defending state champions, meant Gehret drew a lot of attention from opposing defenses this season.
“We knew that was going to happen, and she did, too,” Stine said. “She utilizes her teammates very well.”
With two or three defenders guarding her at a time, Gehret had to add new skills to her repertoire.
“I talked to my coaches because at times I would get really frustrated,” she said. “I had to learn different ways around defenders, and I had to work harder off the ball. It also made my teammates make runs to open spaces.
“It was definitely frustrating at times, but it helped me and my teammates in the long run.”
Gehret has always been a willing passer, and it makes it easier for her when her teammates are so good at finishing.
“Our outside midfielders are really super-fast,” Gehret said. “When I went to turn and there wasn’t space for me, I would just play it wide. They can beat anyone off the dribble.
“Anyone on our offense can score, so I just knew I had to lay off a nice ball and they would hit a really good shot on goal.”
Adding new things to her game isn’t unusual for Gehret, even things she picks up from watching college games.
“I was watching Bucknell, and this girl was going to the corner. Then she cut it back and got a great open shot,” Gehret said. “I tried it in a game because it worked for her, and it worked for me, too. It was neat to see something, then do it, and have it work for me.”
Gehret may be most well-known for her outside shot.
“We didn’t necessarily tell her to do it more, but when the opportunity arises, she needs to take it. She has a great outside shot,” Stine said.
“I learned I had pretty decent range at a young age, and that’s helped me as I got older,” Gehret said. “Confidence is a huge thing for me, and I have people telling me I have a great outside shot and to shoot it.”
Gehret’s favorite goal of this season came as a result of her playing the Southern way. She burst between a defender and goalkeeper, beating both to a loose ball that she headed into the net just 90 seconds into the state final.
“We’re a really super-aggressive and strong team,” Gehret said. “We get a lot of goals just fighting through defenders. Our team will do anything we can to get a goal.”
While Gehret’s header came during the run of play, that attitude is what a lot of her teammates used to convert her corner kicks.
“She reads it really well and places the ball well,” Stine said. “She actually enjoyed taking them. There was no question if she was on the field she was taking it.”
Gehret, who is starting to look at college soccer programs, is currently playing tournaments for her club soccer team, Penn FC, and playing high school basketball for the Tigers.
“You learn different skills in basketball that can help with soccer, and vice versa,” Gehret said. “You cut, move, use different muscles.”
While soccer is likely in Gehret’s future at the next level, basketball is not. So she wants to take advantage of her last two seasons playing, especially since her mother starred at Lourdes Regional — where she is still the leading scorer and rebounder — and played collegiate basketball. Her father played soccer in college.
Before college, she has one more soccer season with the Tigers.
“Obviously, I want to win the state championship again,” Gehret said. “Mostly, I just want to have fun with my teammates, make it memorable, and make sure everyone leaves it all on the field.
“I love high school soccer, and I want to keep it going as long as I can.”