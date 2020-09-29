SUNBURY — Eryn Swanger and Averi Dodge scored goals 10 minutes apart late in the second half to lift Shikellamy to a 2-0 victory over Mifflinburg in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls soccer Monday.
Cassi Ronk stopped 11 shots in goal for the Braves.
Kristi Benfield made nine saves for the Wildcats, keeping Shikellamy off the scoreboard until the final 15 minutes.
Shikellamy 2, Mifflinburg 0
Second half
S-Eryn Swanger, 65:53; S-Averi Dodge (Wiley Egan), 75:09.
Shots: 11-11. Corners: S 5-3. Saves: Mifflinburg 9 (Kristi Benfield); Shikellamy 11 (Cassi Ronk).
n Lewisburg 3, Shamokin 0
LEWISBURG — Taryn Beers scored a pair of second-half goals as Lewisburg pulled away to a HAC-I victory.
The Green Dragons went ahead on Ella Reish’s goal in the third minute. Beers scored goals with assists from Chelsea Stanton 11 minutes apart early in the second half.
Lewisburg 3, Shamokin 0
First half
L-Ella Reish, 3:18.
Second half
L-Taryn Beers (Chelsea Stanton), 43:54; L-Beers (Stanton), 54:28.
Shots: L 14-4. Corners: L 8-1. Saves: Shamokin 11 (Olivia Haupt); Lewisburg 4 (Lauren Gross).
n Milton 2, Loyalsock 0
MILTON — Janae Bergey and Mackenzie Lopez scored first-half goals for Milton, and Morgan Reiner collected three saves in a HAC-II victory.
The Black Panthers totaled 15 shots, nine by Lopez.
Milton 2, Loyalsock 0
First half
M-Mackenzie Lopez (Aaliyah Myers); M-Janae Bergey (Laura Wassmer).
Shots: M 15-5. Corners: M 4-1. Saves: Loyalsock 7; Milton 3 (Morgan Reiner).
n Montoursville 3, Midd-West 0
MIDDLEBURG — Lily Saul scored a pair of goals for Montoursville in a HAC-I win.
Leah Ferster and Rylee Weaver each had a pair of saves for Midd-West (4-3).
Montoursville 3, Midd-West 0
First half
M-Lily Saul, 29:17.
Second half
M-Saul, 41:41; M-Shyanne Klemick (Madison Moll), 66:18.
Shots: M 7-6. Corners: M 5-1. Saves: Montoursville 6 (Kierstyn Dawes); Midd-West 4 (Leah Ferster 2, Rylee Weaver 2).
JV score: Midd-West 2-1.
n Central Columbia 4,
Southern Columbia 2
CATAWISSA — All the goals were scored in the first half.
Elle Rowe and Ella Seder scored 50 seconds apart for the Blue Jays (6-1).
Karly Renn and Lohren Gehret each scored for the Tigers (3-4).
Central Columbia 4, Southern Columbia 2
First half
CC-Emme Rowe (Kayla Keifer), 37:21; CC-Ellie Rowe (unasssited), 29:47; SCA-Karly Renn (unassted), 24:26; CC-Ellie Rowe (Lindsey Bull), 12:52; CC-Ella Seeder (unassisted), 12:02; SCA-Lohren Gehret (unasssisted), 11:43.
Shots: SCA, 9-8. Corners: SCA, 5-1. Saves: Southern Columbia 5 (Mackenize Palacz); Central Columbia 3 (Aliana Humphrey)
n East Juniata 8, Halifax 0
MCALISTERVILLE — Kiersten Fogle scored three goals, Leah Sankey added two, and East Juniata blanked Halifax in Tri-Valley League play.
Brianna Henry had a goal and an assist for the Tigers (3-1 overall, 3-0 TVL), while Fogle also tallied an assist.
East Juniata 8, Halifax 0
First half
EJ-Brianna Henry, 9:01; EJ-Carlee Barrick, 16:57; EJ-Leah Sankey, 28:15; EJ-Kiersten Fogle, 29:21.
Second half
EJ-Amara Brubaker (Fogle), 48:32; EJ-Sankey (Marin Varner), 54:10; EJ-Fogle (Henry), 55:45; EJ-Fogle (Cadee Becker), 58:45.
Shots: EJ 10-8. Saves: Halifax 0; East Juniata 10.
n Lourdes Regional 7, Weatherly 0
WEATHERLY — Katie Sandri scored four goals, and Tori Lindermuth added two more in Lourdes Regional’s Schuylkill League win.
Masie Reed tallied the Red Raiders’ seventh goal.
Lourdes Regional 7, Weatherly 0
First half
LR-Katie Sandri, 1:07; LR-Sandri, 32:17.
Second half
LR-Tori Lindemuth, 51:32; LR-Masie Reed, 60:01; LR-Sandri, 69:42; LR-Sandri, 74:82; LR-Lindermuth, 77:03.
n Northumberland Christian 6,
Blair County Christian 0
POINT TOWNSHIP — Emma Daku-Treas scored two goals and added two assists for Northumberland Christian in an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association crossover win.
Emily Garvin also scored a pair of goals for the Warriors (10-1 overall, 5-0 ACAA).
Northumberland Christian 6,
Blair County Christian 0
First half
NC-Emily Garvin (Emma Ulmer), 21:11; NC-Elliana Zwatty (Emma Daku-Treas), 28:22.
Second half
NC-Em. Daku-Treas (Rebekah Hayner), 47:03; NC-Eden Daku-Treas (Em. Daku-Treas), 50:34; NC-Em. Daku-Treas (Anna Ulmer), 55:10; NC-Garvin (Karina Yoder), 60:12.
Shots: NC 21-1. Corners: NC 5-1. Saves: Blair County Christian 15 (Lydia Hileman); Northumberland Christian 1 (Hayner 1, Caitlyn Gray 0).
n Meadowbrook Christian 9,
Columbia County Christian 0
MILTON — Five Meadowbrook Christian seniors — Jenaka Day, Katie Steck, Emily Toland, Takira Yoder and Amelia Yordy — scored in the Senior Night win.
Yoder and Yordy each scored a pair of goals, while Steck added a goal and an assist.
The Lions (7-2 overall, 3-1 ACAA) also celebrated seniors Shelby Hartman and Lydia Inns.
Meadowbrook Christian 9,
Columbia County Christian 0
First half
MC-Katie Steck, 39:12; MC-Amelia Yordy (Audrey Millett), 23:59.
Second half
MC-Millett, 33:15; MC-Emily Toland (Yordy) 23:54; MC-Takira Yoder (Steck) 23:14; MC-Yoder, 18:35; MC-Yordy, 10:24; MC-Jenaka Day (Ellie Sweigard) 7:14.
Shots: MC 17-10. Corners: MC 4-2. Saves: Columbia County Christian 7 (Ashleigh Boudman 6, Hanna Farley 1); Meadowbrook Christian 10 (Toland 4, Alayna Smith 5, Emma Yordy 0, Steck 1).