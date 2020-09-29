WILLIAMSPORT — Selinsgrove won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, plus swept the doubles as the Seals won their fourth match in their last five, 4-1, over Williamsport in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action on Monday.
Fiona Finnerty and Avery DeFazio each won in straight sets – DeFazio dropped just two games in her match — for Selinsgrove (7-4, 7-3 HAC-I).
Both Selinsgrove doubles teams — Emelie Snook and Natalie Imhoof at No. 1 doubles, and Maddie Rowan and Eden Miller at No. 2 doubles — won in straight sets.
Williamsport drops to 5-4 overall and HAC-I.
Selinsgrove 4, Williamsport 1
Singles
Fiona Finnerty (S) def. Mary Kathryn Hillman, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4); Avery DeFazio (S) def. Breanna Chicas, 6-2, 6-0; Allyson McCann (W) def. McKenna Parker, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
Emelie Snook-Natalie Imhoff (Sel) def. Emma Campbell-Mairead Ferry, 6-4, 6-3; Maddie Rowan-Eden Miller (S) def. Abby Robertson-Shayna Robinson, 6-3, 6-2.
n Shikellamy 5, Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — Melanie Minnier, Kiersten Strohecker and Megan Strohecker all won singles matches for Shikellamy (4-8 overall, 4-6 HAC-I).
Kelly Sprenkel and Anne Norris at No. 1 doubles, and Allie Minner and Lily Weist at No. 2 doubles won their matches as well for the Braves.
Shikellamy 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Melanie Minnier (S) def. Rockell Keister, 6-3, 6-3; Kiersten Strohecker (S) def. Kylie Vasbinder, 6-0, 1-6, 6-2; Megan Strohecker (S) def. Rebecca Reimer, 6-2, 7-6.
Doubles
Kelly Sprenkel-Anne Norris (S) def. Kisa Elliot-Kooper Haines, 6-0, 6-2; Allie Minnier-Lily Weist (S) def. Kassidy Reedy-Alexis Scopellti, 6-1, 6-1.
n Danville 4, Bloomsburg 1
DANVILLE — Sarah Bhanushali and Cara Bohner won singles matches for Danville (7-6 overall, 3-6 HAC-II). Mahek Kotru and Marianna Arnabar at No. 1 doubles along with Kyra Welliver and Jordan Brookhart at No. 2 doubles picked up victories for Danville. Welliver and Brookhart didn’t drop a game at No. 2 doubles.
The Panthers drop to 4-6 overall and HAC-II.
Danville 4, Bloomsburg 1
Singles
Dana Lee (B) def. Paige Holcombe, 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Bhanushali (D) def. Brook Keister, 6-4, 6-3; Cara Bohner (D) def. Sarah Bower, 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles
Mahek Kortu-Marianna Arnabar (D) def. Lily Yablonski-Abby Burrell, 6-2, 6-4; Kyra Welliver-Jordan Brookhart (D) def. Anola Lyman-Brook Garmin, 6-0, 6-0.
n Central Mountain 5,
Milton 0
MILTON — The Wildcats didn’t drop more than two games in any match in the victory over the Black Panthers.
Central Mountain remains undefeated in HAC-I, improving to 10-1, 9-0. Milton is 2-11, 2-8.
Central Mountain 5, Milton 0
Singles
Carolina Carpenetti (CM) def. Alanna Stamm, 6-1, 6-1; Olivia Anastos (CM) def. Brooklyn Wade, 6-1, 6-1; Kati Kwiatek (CM) def. Maddy Nicholas, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Caitlin Dale-Ella Talbot (CM) def. Mackenzie Counsil-Maddy Chappell, 6-0, 6-1; Claire Long-Zeta Blesh (CM) def. Lydia Crawford-Addy Ayala, 6-0, 6-1.
n Loyalsock 4, Lewisburg 1
WILLIAMSPORT — Mia Kazakavage and Katelyn Fessler picked up a three-set win at No. 2 doubles for the Green Dragons.
Kazakavage and Fessler won the first set, 6-1, before dropping the second set, 6-4. They were able to rally to win the third set, 6-4.
Lewisburg is 3-10 overall, 1-9 HAC-II. Loyalsock is 10-1, 9-1.
Lewisburg 4, Loyalsock 1
Singles
Katie Savidge (Loy) def. Bekah Vance, 6-1, 6-1; Abbie Machmer (Loy) def. Ayra Tufail, 6-1, 6-1; Mia Blas (Loy) def. Sofia Waughen, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
Sarah Hall-Anna Hall (Loy) def. Grace Hilkert-Bridget Kinnaman, 6-0, 6-2; Mia Kazakavage-Katelyn Fessler (Lew) def. Madelyn Hall-Chole Kennedy, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.