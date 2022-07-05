Every time Siena Brazier lowered herself into the blocks for the start of an event, those who closely followed her Lewisburg career had a good idea that she was going to be a factor in the outcome of whatever race she was competing in.
The remarkably consistent Green Dragon frequently celebrated following plenty of successes before taking a breather to recover and prepare for the next event on her to-do list.
Well, Brazier’s senior season was no different than the earlier parts of her career.
Plenty of victories featuring quality times resulted in countless trips to crowded medal stands, especially during the postseason, when the soft-spoken Brazier flashed her abilities at the conference, District 4 and state levels.
It was Brazier’s many successes — particularly her eight postseason medals (a handful of first-place finishes and three seconds) — that landed her a second straight Daily Item Female Track Athlete of the Year award.
While Brazier obviously possessed the speed necessary to be successful in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and as the lead leg on Lewisburg’s 4x400-meter relay unit — and more than enough length to make clearing stationary barriers appear amazingly easy — typically strong performances that had her at or near the front of the pack as a race/leg came to a frenetic close were just as important.
“I think I was pretty consistent throughout (my career),” Brazier said.
“Other top contenders I feel would be excited to see her name on the list of people to compete against,” Lewisburg coach Michael Espinosa said. “If you wanted to measure yourself against the best, Siena was always going to be a factor.”
Brazier earned a second-place medal in the 300 hurdles at the Heartland Athletic Conference championships and a first one week later at the District 4 Class 2A meet with a season-best 47.81 that popped her into states, she opted not to compete in that event so she could focus on the 4x4 relay.
Especially since Lewisburg went into the state meet sporting the state’s fastest Class 2A time (4:03.25).
Before competing with her Green Dragons teammates — Kyra Binney, Caroline Blakeslee and Elena Malone ran the final three legs — Brazier punctuated the individual portion of her high school running career by clocking a school-record 15.14 in the 100 hurdles that landed her a second-place state medal. One year earlier, Brazier finished in fourth place after clocking a personal-best (15.16).
“I went into the year hoping to improve my place in the 100 hurdles,” said Brazier. “And then PR if possible.”
Well, mission accomplished on that front.
“I was really happy with the time I finished with,” said Brazier, who plans to attend Providence College and study Biochemistry. Since running at the varsity level wasn’t really a consideration, knowing that she’d likely be competing for the final time upped her drive heading into her senior season.
“I knew it was going to be the last time I’d get to run, so I wanted to accomplish everything.”
Several hours later, Espinosa’s Green Dragons watched their hopes for state gold in the 4x400 relay disappear in the final 25 meters or so, despite clocking an impressive 3:56.85 that was nearly seven seconds better than their winning time at the District 4 meet.
Although Brazier settled for another second-place medal, the Green Dragons’ time and ending were good enough to pocket another top-five finish as a team.
Regardless of the outcome, Brazier and her teammates were giddy about the time they ran. Espinosa’s group went into the race hoping to crack the four-minute mark, but even they weren’t anticipating going as low as 3:56-plus.
“It was a little bit disappointing (to finish second), but we were able to get the time we wanted by going sub-four, and we did that by a lot,” Brazier said. “I don’t think any of us ever expected to run (the time we ran).”
Espinosa added: “I was so impressed with my girls afterward. The time was just astonishing to them.”
Even now, Brazier remains pleased about what the Green Dragons accomplished collectively. She’s also proud of what she was able to do individually.
“It was a very exciting year,” Brazier said.
“She was tremendous developing throughout her entire career here,” Espinosa added. “As a senior, she was a captain and such a leader by example. … She proved that you can still get better right up until the end.”