For The Daily Item
Growing even more and more anxious as the countdown to the start of Danville’s first official volleyball practice continued, Erin Ross undoubtedly felt her emotions ranging from “I can’t wait to get started” to “How are we going to deal with these numbers?”
Since Danville had 100 girls fill out forms indicating their interest in joining the first-year program, the latter question continued to carry all sorts of meaning. Even when 50 youngsters showed up to play at summer open gyms, finding players wasn’t going to be a problem.
Others wish they had to deal with having too many players.
And when 40 wannabe Ironmen were on hand when Ross convened the school’s first training session earlier this month, the former Ohio University player likely thought, ‘This is great, but we’re still going to need to find a way to manage everything.’
More than a week later after reducing Danville’s turnout to a workable 25 — that meant a pair of full-sided contests could be held during practice simultaneously — the fledgling program reached a number they planned to carry throughout the 2023 campaign.
“It was a little overwhelming at times,” Ross admitted. “We have great kids and great athletes.
“I’m grateful to be part of this (situation). It was wonderful around here this summer.”
Danville is one of three new programs being introduced by schools that belong to the Pennsylvania Heartland Conference. Lewisburg and Hughesville also are unveiling squads, upping the number of potential PHAC programs to eight.
Williamsport, Central Mountain, Loyalsock, Shamokin and Midd-West have offered volleyball for varying lengths of time.
“It’s nice that three of us are going into this together,” said Lewisburg head coach Amanda Geer, who helped run an under-14 club team out of Lewisburg’s Miller Center in the run-up to the Green Dragons’ inaugural season. “We’re all starting at a base level.
“With the other two coaches, we’ll help (each other) when we can.”
Since eight programs already are in existence, Geer said the PHAC has indicated there will be a league next year that will coincide with the onset of a new two-year cycle and making schedules easier to piece together. For now, however, everyone is an independent.
Since Danville held a June camp with remarkably successful Susquehanna University women’s volleyball coach Kuuipo Tom, the Hawaiian-born Riverhawks skipper and former Pennsylvania state trooper was busy teaching the Ironmen newcomers foundational skills while also offering all sorts of advice as to how to get a program started.
“We’re grateful for the help,” said Ross, who is trying to get permission to start a club in Danville that will play throughout the offseason, ostensibly to maintain the level of enthusiasm that’s running high. “It’s great getting encouragement as we start something new.”
“I’m excited about that,” Midd-West head coach Doug Boop said, referring to the possibility of the PHAC introducing league play next fall. “It’s the No. 1 sport in the country. It’s the right time. … Every year the sport gets bigger.”
While Boop’s Mustangs struggled in 2022, they do return a pair of quality setters in Macy Cook and Holly Dillman. Junior Maylia Krebs will get plenty of chances to finish from her spot on the outside, while junior Veronica Hummel specializes in back row play.
“Having a lot of returning players, we need to be sharper,” said Boop, who also praised Tom for his efforts and candor during an offseason clinic at SU. “We need to play every volley hard. We can keep (the ball) going that way.”
As for Danville and Lewisburg, neither head coach is focused solely on piling up positive results — although that would be a bonus.
“The Green Dragons are excited to have volleyball and hope to build a solid foundation,” Geer said. “We hope to improve the skills and game-playing knowledge needed to be competitive and successful as a team.”
Meanwhile …
“These girls are working really hard and they’re eager to learn a new sport,” Ross added. “Skills. Rules. Learning to play volleyball. … They have individual goals and every game that’s to play the game and try to get better each week.
“If they learn more about volleyball than they know now at the beginning of the season, we’ll be really happy with that, too.”